When Ethan Geiger first met his mustang Ghost, he never guessed she would give the best horse to hugs or that 107 days later he would walk out of an arena in Douglas with the title Reserve Grand Champion for training her.

The only thing Geiger knew about Ghost was that she is originally from the Adobe Town Herd Management Area west of Baggs near the Colorado border.

Ethan Geiger

Ethan Geiger stands with his mustang, Ghost during the Wyoming TIP Challenge in Douglas. Geiger won the title of reserve grand champion in the competition.

