Audiences can return to the theater this fall as Relative Theatrics is welcomed back to the Laramie Plains Civic Center Gryphon Theatre for its ninth season.
The local theater group also is launching a new community building initiative this season with the theme “Returning — Re-Envisioning — Rewiring.” That begins with the first performance of the new season, Erin Considine’s thought-provoking “Riding Bicycles in the Rain.”
Running Sept. 10-12, 17-9 and 24-25, “Riding Bicycles in the Rain” is billed as an intimate play for mature audiences that features well-placed dialogue and nuanced humor. Some also may recognize the title from Relative Theatrics’ 2018 annual Playwrights Voiced Festival.
Directed by Andrew Thornton and featuring Justen Glover, Darin Hill, Kim Lockhart and Alison Quaggin Harkin, the performance will be live and streamed on-demand for season ticket holders.
“Riding Bicycles in the Rain” celebrates the spirit of neighborhoods in rural communities by capturing a snapshot of remote living.
Just outside of Nowhere sits a small farmhouse, and just inside is an old U.S. Marine with a lousy attitude who’s had a heart bypass. Brady, the protagonist, returns to the farmhouse and father she thought she’d left behind with the intention of being there just long enough to get him back on his feet.
She meets James, and together they ponder God, armadillos and the possibility of falling in love.
The production also is the first produced in partnership with Laramie Interfaith with a goal to inspire education and advocacy that involves local people and sparks conversations.
“It’s very exciting to return to live theater with the heartwarming, topical story that celebrates neighborhood and human connection,” said Anne Mason, the production’s artistic director. “The play’s characters provide a perfect example of neighbors helping neighbors, the motto of our community organization partner.”
“Riding Bicycles in the Rain” is supported in part by grants from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Puffin Foundation, Albany County and the city of Laramie Community Partner Funds, the Wyoming Community Foundation and the Wyoming Arts Council.
All performances are followed with a chat-back session with the actors and design team.