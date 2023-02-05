The Laramie High indoor track and field teams traveled to Gillette for a large, one-day Basin Nation Invitational.
A total of 17 teams from schools large and small across Wyoming competed Friday in the Campbell County Recreation Center Fieldhouse.
Cheyenne Central finished at the top of the team standings with 94.5 points, followed by Natrona County at 74.5 and Thunder Basin with 71. The LHS girls tied Buffalo with 19 points for 12th place.
Natrona County finished first in the boys standings with 118 points. Central had 111.5 with Torrington scoring 66.5 for second and third, respectively. The LHS boys tallied 42 for sixth place.
The Lady Plainsmen notched an event win in the 4x200-meter relay when Chloe Wallhead, Kailyn Ruckman, Kodi Johnson and Bailey Craven sprinted to cross the finish line in 1 minute, 51.17 seconds. They beat the team from Campbell County, which finished in 1:53.19.
Other notable individual results for the LHS girls were from Leah Schabron in the 800 (seventh, 2:34.92), Amanda Nilsson in the long jump (eighth, 15 feet, 3½ inches) and triple jump (ninth, 31-11½) and Alex Lewis in the shot put (eighth, 35-7½).
Meyer Smith was the top finisher for the Plainsmen when he was runner-up in the 3,200 at 9:48.86. Natrona’s Tristan Enders won in 9:47.17. Smith was also third in the 1,600 at 4:30.26.
Dominic Eberle was fourth (10:07.34) in the 3,200 and Cooper Kaligis was right with him for fifth (10:09.90) in the same event. John Rose was third (5-8) in the high jump, and fifth (20-5) in the long jump. Christopher Gonzales was seventh (46-5) in the shot put. Jackson Reed was eighth (19-10) in the long jump.
WRESTLINGThe LHS wrestlers took on teams from the north at Cheyenne South on Friday and Saturday.
The Plainsmen lost to Thunder Basin 66-9 on Friday. Two Plainsmen picked up wins against the Bolts.
Liam Knerr pinned Rylee Brown in 1 minute, 52 seconds at 120 pounds, and Dakota Ledford notched a 5-2 decision against Lance Streifel at 145. Result from a dual against Campbell County were not available.
On Saturday, LHS took on Sheridan also at South High and lost 65-14.
Knerr tallied a tough 2-1 decision win against Cody Dunham. Knerr notched a 16-1 technical fall against Cole Hansen. Jamison Bade pinned Broydn Buchanan in 3:11 at 220.
SWIMMING AND DIVINGThe winter athletics postseason began for Laramie High when the Plainsmen swimming and diving team — winners of five straight Class 4A state championships — dominated the West Conference regional championships Friday at Saturday at the Green River High School Aquatic Center.
The first day featured the first eight rounds of diving from the 1-meter springboard and swimming preliminary heats. The results of Saturday’s swimming finals and last three rounds of diving were not available in time for this publication.
OTHER NOTESThe LHS basketball teams took a break from 4A Southeast Quadrant action and took a road trip to Gillette for girls and boys doubleheaders against Northeast opponents with the East Conference.
The long two days on the road didn’t bode well for the Lady Plainsmen (14-3 overall, 2-1 Southeast) and Plainsmen (9-8, 1-2) as both were swept each day by Thunder Basin and Campbell County
On Friday, the Thunder Basin girls (12-4, 2-1) beat the Lady Plainsmen 59-49, and the Thunder Basin boys (8-7, 2-1) edged the Plainsmen 55-52.
Laramie then took on Campbell County on Saturday with the LHS girls losing 75-47 to the Lady Camels (11-5, 3-0), and the LHS boys coming up short 84-71 against the Camels (6-10, 1-2).
Additional information from the games were not available in time for this publication.
Results from two days of cross-country skiing races Friday and Saturday for the Jacobson Memorial Nordic Ski meet at Casper Mountain Trails Center were not available in time for this publication.