Canvassing board certifies primary resultsLocal results of Tuesday’s elections were certified by the Albany Board of Canvassers on Friday, according to Jackie Gonzales, Albany County Clerk.
The results mean that the provisional vote totals reported will remain in place.
The canvassing board is a three-member team with one Republican and one Democratic representative and Gonzales as county clerk.
Essentially, Gonzales said, the board makes sure that the number of electors equals the number of votes that are reported in the unofficial results. The board did not find any problems with the vote totals, she said.
Wyoming statutes require the board examine all poll books, tally sheets, precinct certifications and oaths of election officials. It compares the total votes with the total number of voters; counts the votes for write-in candidates, if there are enough to affect the result of an election; and reviews provisional voters.
A provisional voter may be someone who provided correct identification after the polls closed, the statute says.
Any questions about a voter were resolved by the board. Although they are not required to reach a consensus, board members were unanimous in any decisions they made, said Kimberly Starkey, the Republican representative.
Carrie Murthy, who served on the board for the first time as the Democratic representative, said her impression was that the process was “very thorough and transparent.”
“We were in agreement every step of the way,” Murthy said.
The canvassing process is open to the public, and several people stopped into see how it works, she said.
Gonzales said that she did not hear that Wyoming’s new voter identification law created any problems at local polling places.
Ballots are kept in a vault for 24 months, Gonzales said.
Laramie County DA declines to charge woman in stabbing deathThe Laramie County district attorney has declined to charge a woman arrested earlier this month in a fatal stabbing, saying current evidence points to the incident being self-defense.
The local sheriff’s office says it continues to investigate “with the goal of bringing charges” against the woman.
Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, was arrested late Aug. 9 by Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies after she’d been identified as a person of interest in a fatal stabbing earlier the day before.
Bocanegra was held on a second-degree homicide charge at the Laramie County jail until just before midnight Aug. 12. Anyone not formally charged within 72 hours of their arrest must be released, said LCSO Undersheriff Capt. Kevin James.
The sheriff’s office identified the victim in the fatal stabbing as 58-year-old Jess Smith of Cheyenne.
In an Aug. 12 letter to an LCSO detective, DA Leigh Anne Manlove outlined how Wyoming statutes related to self-defense did not permit her to charge Bocanegra at that time. Manlove provided that letter to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.