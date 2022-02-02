A contribution of $2.8 million from the U.S. Forest Service and the Natural Resources Conservation Service will go to managing and restoring the Medicine Bow National Forest.
The money will go toward the Valleys and Headwaters Restoration project, which aims to mitigate wildfire risk, improve habitat and ecosystems and maintain water quality of the forests in and around Albany and Carbon counties, according to a press release.
“(The contribution) allows us to be proactive instead of reactive,” said Aaron Voos, a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service. “This gives us the ability to do some things that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to do. And not just us, our partners as well.”
The project, scheduled over the next three years, will focus on the Snowy and Sierra Madre ranges as well as the Laramie, North Platte and Little Snake rivers.
These areas have been threatened primarily by the bark beetle epidemic, but also by invasive plant species and recent wildfires.
The money, which is to be dispersed across local, state and private groups involved in forest management, will allow for an emphasis on preventative work that will help maintain the health of the forest, Voos said. This is a much better approach than waiting to restore the forest after a disaster has already happened.
As risk for natural disasters increases around the world, the project falls in line with a larger 10-15 year plan from the Forest Service to reduce wildfire danger.
“Overgrown forests, a warming climate and a growing number of homes in the wildland-urban interface, following more than a century of rigorous fire suppression, have all contributed to what is now a full-blown wildfire and forest health crisis,” a webpage for the plan says.
Because the money isn’t earmarked for any specific purpose, it will likely be used for many projects by various organizations working toward overall forest health. Some focuses of the project will include wildfire, invasive species and water supply management.