Last year’s ski season was an odd one. Skiers and snowboarders masked up in lift lines, kept safe distances and planned ahead since skier numbers were often limited. Going inside required more masking, distancing and limited numbers.
The 2021-22 ski season returns to more normal operations, at least while skiers and snowboarders are outside. Most resorts and ski areas plan to resume running chairlifts, trams and gondolas at full capacity. Masks aren’t usually required outdoors, but it’s not uniform at all resorts, so the key is to know before you go on what is required. Indoor facilities often require typical COVID-19 safety measures with masking and social distances.
The important missing ingredient now, though, is snow. The mild weather in October and November has not cooperated. Warm temperatures have limited snowmaking and Mother Nature has been skimpy with the natural stuff.
As a result, the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area, Grand Targhee and Steamboat moved their opening days. Hopefully, December flips that around and brings the snow.
After a year of COVID having ski area owners biting their nails, the upcoming season offers a few changes at ski areas and resorts, including the Snowy Range Ski Area, Winter Park Resort and Steamboat.
Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area
This area opens Dec. 10, a slight delay from previous plans. Co-owner Becky Maddox said temperatures have been too warm to make the needed snow, plus natural snowfall was slow to arrive.
“It was a hard decision to delay the opening day,” Maddox said. “But we want the skiers to have a wonderful experience to start the season. To make that happen, we pushed back our opening day a week.”
With all the obstacles because of the pandemic constraints last year, Maddox said they don’t have a lot of new additions on the slopes this year. The most noted change, though, is with lift tickets.
The ski area is moving to the radio-frequency identification, or RFID, technology that does away with the old wicket-wire lift tickets. Lift tickets are now plastic cards that fit into a pocket. A small RFID chip is integrated into the card and is read by scanners.
“We used to have a lift operator manually scan tickets as people stood in line,” Maddox said. “Now each skier or rider passes through a gate before they get on the lift.”
The new system also has the advantage of eliminating the need to stand in line to buy a lift ticket. Once a visitor has the plastic card, which they get on their first visit for a $2 fee, they can purchase lift tickets online.
The card is updated automatically with no need to stop at a ticket window.
Those who don’t have an RFID card yet, stop at the outdoor kiosk to get a card for the first time. All passes must be carried in a pocket on the left side of the jacket, an accommodation now common with many ski parkas.
When outside, ski area operations return pretty much to pre-pandemic modes.
Reservations are still required for lessons and rentals, similar to last year. In the lodge, those not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and those in the lodge for lunch or breaks need to limit their indoor stay to 45 minutes. Lodge hosts will assist visitors to help with safety compliance.
“It is still a good plan to use your vehicle as your personal lodge,” Maddox said. “But our lodge will be open for business with the coffee shop, restaurant and bar.
“We’ll also hold a number of events on the slopes this year, which we couldn’t do last year. We are certainly looking forward to the season.”
Winter Park Resort
This resort is up and running. It will be a while before all the runs are ready for skiers, but at least there’s enough snow to get visitors on the slopes.
From the bumps that make the Mary Jane territory famous to the extensive tree and glade skiing at Eagle Wind, Winter Park really has something for everyone with its Seven Territories.
To make is easier to know where to point your skis, the resort’s website includes an online quiz to find which territory is the best fit for your type of skiing or riding.
As with most ski areas, unvaccinated guests are required to wear masks indoors. They can be removed in bars and restaurants once seated. There are no mask requirements outdoors and lifts are running this season at full capacity.
Steamboat Ski Resort
Steamboat opens today, one week later than originally planned. That’s when a number of significant changes make their debut.
The new gondola is open, with a change in base location and now carrying 10 passengers each. Instead of shuffling into a building at the bottom of the mountain well removed from the snow, the new on-slope terminal is just off the promenade at Steamboat Square. Construction in the area where the old terminal once stood continues with new facilities debuting next year.
Unvaccinated guests are asked to wear a facial covering while indoors in public places. Restrictions on indoor capacity are no longer in place, and outdoor activities return to pre-pandemic methods.