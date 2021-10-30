On Friday evening, the decision was made to print the Laramie Boomerang at a printing facility outside of our plant in Cheyenne. This decision was required if any newspaper was to be produced and distributed at all for Saturday.
While the press team was troubleshooting, the deadline to engage our backup plan presented itself and our press was not operational. We engaged our offsite printing partner and began communicating to readers through wyomingnews.com and emails, with our carriers through text and phone calls and our staff. We also had a message on the automated phone system.
Fortunately, we did get the Boomerang print edition produced, but unfortunately, it could not be back in Cheyenne until 9 a.m. Saturday. This resulted in delivery to your home at some point on Saturday or possibly even today.
I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you, and I thank our employees who worked through the night and our carriers for being flexible in getting the newspaper out.
I know that it is irritating waiting for the newspaper when it is delayed. There is something you can do so that we can better inform you of situations like Friday night. Please make sure we have your current email address on file so we can contact you when we have a large-scale disruption. We will put information on laramieboomerang.com so that you can check if your paper is not delivered at its normal time.
Also, activate your digital account, a free perk of being a print subscriber. Press and delivery problems do not delay or hinder the posting of content digitally (website and e-Edition), and it is available at 5 a.m. every morning.
To activate your account, follow these steps:
1. At WyomingNews.com, click on the tab on the top part of the page for the corresponding publication for which you subscribe.
2. Click “Subscribe Today.”
3. On the next page, click “Create Login” next to “Existing Subscriber?”
4. On the next page, you will need the account number for your paper subscription. Not sure what it is? Click “Forgot Account Number.”
5. Enter your account number, choose a screen name, enter your last name and email address, then choose a password and click “Create Account.”
6. Once you’ve successfully logged in, it will send you back to the homepage. Enjoy reading your paper online!
Did something go wrong? Contact us at 1-866-210-6740.
Again, I apologize, and I do appreciate you being a reader of the Laramie Boomerang.