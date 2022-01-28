Taking a pie to the face is just one of the extremes volunteers at Laramie Animal Welfare Society will endure to find safe, loving homes for animals.
Volunteers spent four hours throwing pies, wearing beards of peanut butter and squeezing into kennels this week — broadcast over Facebook Live as part of a fundraising event to bring awareness to the society and its work rescuing animals throughout Wyoming.
The event was part of a nationwide tour put on by Jordan’s Way, a nonprofit that brings attention to local animal rescues and encourages people to donate to support its work.
“I kind of walked into this not knowing what I wanted to do, said Kris Rotonda, founder of Jordan’s Way. “I actually had no expectations.”
About a year ago, Rotonda started the organization after leaving the real estate industry. He said he wanted to do something to help animals and started the nonprofit, naming it after his dog, Jordan, a rescue that died in 2018.
His advocacy gained popularity quickly, and in a year the organization grew to nearly 400,000 followers on Facebook.
Rotonda’s charisma and compassion for animals is apparent through his work. He once spent 72 hours in a kennel at an animal shelter to raise awareness for animal rescues. But Monday in Laramie, his focus was all for the Laramie Animal Welfare Society.
The approach was simple: Rotonda livestreamed the event on Facebook and for every donation received, viewers would get to watch the rescue dogs enjoy a “puppachino,” volunteers pie one another in the face and a myriad other entertaining stunts.
Advocates told the stories of local rescued animals and their needs as human and animal eyes looked on.
The fundraiser had brought in $7,353 via Facebook and about $1,400 in private donations by Tuesday afternoon. The breakdown will see 75% of the Facebook donations go to the Animal Welfare Society and 25% to Jordan’s Way.
“I think this is an awesome opportunity. We have been struggling in the fundraising department a bit,” said Kathryn Eastman Curry, a Laramie High School student and spokesperson for the Laramie Animal Welfare Society.
The foster-based rescue facilitated 152 dog adoptions in the past year, a dramatic increase from previous years. In the past six months alone, the group spent almost $100,000 on veterinary bills.
There now are more than 50 dogs and puppies in the group’s foster program that were taken off euthanasia lists, surrendered or rescued as strays from the Wind River Indian Reservation. The rescue also has cats and has been known to take in other types of animals.
“It’s hard at times,” Eastman Curry said about animal advocacy. “You see things you wish you never had to see … (but) being there in their toughest time is really rewarding.”
The rescue relies on foster families to take in animals until they’re adopted and covers the costs of food, supplies and medical bills so that fosters don’t have to pay a penny.
Dog applications have hit a slow point the last few weeks, but volunteers are still looking to get as many animals into loving homes as possible as kitten season approaches.
The application process can take a long time because of a small staff at the rescue and a desire to vet applicants in-depth, Eastman Curry said.
With a week left to reach a $15,000 goal, any donations will help provide the rescue with resources to keep its foster program going.
For Rotonda, the best part of his work is meeting the people who run animal rescues and supporting them in their work. He will continue traveling throughout the county running similar events as volunteers in Laramie help out at home.
“We’re giving them the best chance that they could hope for,” Eastman Curry said. “Having the community behind that is important.”