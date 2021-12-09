...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Laramie County including the cities
of Laramie, Cheyenne, Horse Creek, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Two work sessions are on the calendar for coming weeks as the Albany County Board of Commissioners continues to consider how to disburse more than $7.5 million in federal stimulus money.
Wyoming is expected to receive more than $1 billion through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress last spring. Of that money, $174 million will be directed to counties and other local governments based on population.
Governing bodies have until the end of 2024 to allocate the money, which must be spent by the end of 2026.
Investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure
During a work session scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, commissioners will consider requests made by county departments. They’ll consider requests made by local nonprofit agencies during a work session set for 9 a.m. Dec. 20.
Departments and nonprofits have already pitched their ideas during several previous work sessions.
During a meeting Tuesday, commissioners discussed how to go about prioritizing funding requests, which are many and varied.
“There are a few agencies that really need the money right now,” said Commissioner Sue Ibarra.
Commissioner Heber Richardson agreed that urgency could be a guiding priority.
“To me, acute human need is the most important thing,” he said.
County grants specialist Bailey Quick said any direction from the commission about how it would like to spend the money would be beneficial for departments and agencies.
“It’s a lot of money, and we would like to see some great things come out of it,” she said.
Nonprofits have requested money for supporting pandemic-related expenses, alleviating hiring difficulties and continuing ongoing projects. Some agencies also identified projects they could accomplish with a one-time boost in funding.
County departments have requested money for projects such as upgrading technology, expanding internet access, offering hazard pay and fixing infrastructure deficits.