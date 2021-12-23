Nearly years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Wyoming is finally seeing some improvement on the economic front.
For the past five months, state unemployment rates have been decreasing, with a rate of 3.7% reported for November. This is lower than the unemployment rate for the United States, which sits at 4.2%, according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
Albany and Weston counties share a rate of 1.7% for the month, the lowest in the state.
David Bullard, senior economist at the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, said the improvement could be the result of many changes, including fewer pandemic restrictions and the overall economy moving toward normalcy.
The unemployment rate for Albany County in November 2019 was 3%, meaning rates here are lower than they were before the pandemic. This is also true statewide, as the rate was 4% in November 2019.
Bullard said that in the past few months, about half of unemployed people in the Cowboy State went back to work, while the other half dropped out of the labor force. In the past year, 56% of unemployed people overall have dropped out and 44% returned to work.
While there is no way to know why people haven’t returned to jobs they lost or left during the pandemic, Bullard said their decisions could be impacted by retirement, child and family care, stimulus money and other factors.
“The pandemic really affected the state’s economy in a big way,” he said.
The 2020 Wyoming unemployment rate peaked at 8.5% in May in the wake of businesses and schools shutting down and imposing pandemic health measures. Because there haven’t been many shutdowns in Wyoming recently, Bullard expects unemployment rates to remain about the same.
Bullard also mentioned there has been a higher rate of job openings in the state than have been recorded since December 2000, with peaks in July and August.
In addition to the impacts of the pandemic, increased job openings could be a result of demographic conditions, Bullard said. With more people retiring and a lower birth rate, job openings could be inevitable. That said, Bullard expects employers to have more luck finding workers when the pandemic calms down.
“We expect things to continue to improve,” Bullard said. “We’re seeing some steady improvement.”