Redistricting talks in Albany County continued during a work session Monday night as elected officials and the public considered how to divvy up the county into four potential state House districts and two potential Senate districts.
The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, which is leading the process, has preliminarily divided the state into nine regions and asked each to submit a plan by Friday.
Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said the committee may not be able to meet this month as it had planned because of the Wyoming Legislature’s special session, but the deadline still stands.
The committee is tentatively planning to meet Dec. 1-2 in Cheyenne as it prepares a bill for consideration during the next Legislative session.
Albany County was assigned its own region and preliminarily allotted four representatives and two senators, which Connolly said the local delegation is pleased with. However, as other parts of the state grapple with shifting populations, that tidy border may not stand.
“In this past six weeks, what has been recognized is that around the state there needs to be incursions — I called it poaching last time — into other districts in order for a region to be able to get the numbers that they need,” she said.
Parts of the state that have lost population since the last census county will need to fill out their legislative districts by adding neighboring communities, while those that have gained population will need to shed numbers. Eventually, the push and pull could make its way to Albany County’s doorstep.
“Albany County is now in play when it comes to this movement that needs to happen,” Connolly said. “The regions that were established by that original map are out of whack.”
Within Albany County, a proposal developed by Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, accounts for local population shifts.
House District 13 would occupy entirely new territory, moving to the east side of 15th instead of the west side. It would include the UW dorms and neighborhoods on the southeast side of town now part of HD 46.
“It pushes (HD) 13 into census blocks it’s never been in before,” Connolly said of the proposal.
HD 14 would lose the UW dorms but pick up the town of Rock River. HD 45 would shift east to 15th Street and north to about Reynolds Street, losing West Laramie in the process, with the Laramie River as its western border.
HD 46 would pick up West Laramie while losing neighborhoods around Washington Park, Corthell Hill and Walmart to HD 13.
Connolly argued that the census, which was conducted during the spring of 2020, undercounted districts 13 and 45 because the University of Wyoming was conducting classes virtually at the time.
“The city is going to appeal that count, and I appreciate that, and I am confident we’re going to win that, but that’s not relevant during redistricting,” she said. “We have to go with the numbers we have right now, and we have to draw the lines based on those numbers.”
Mike Massie, who served in the Wyoming House and Senate from 1995-2010, said an alternative that keeps the districts looking more like they do now shifts the UW dorms into urban HD 13 and out of the mostly rural HD 14.
UW has started constructing new dorms on the west side of 15th instead of their current location on the east side, so those students would eventually change house districts should that street remain a dividing line.
Counselor Andi Summerville, who represents Ward 1 on the Laramie City Council, expressed frustration with the idea of bumping West Laramie into a rural district instead of keeping it in an urban one.
“This is going to affect West Laramie and its representation,” she said. “It truly is a marginalized community in Laramie. It has struggled for 60 years to be considered part of the city of Laramie.”
Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, who represents HD 45, said some West Laramie residents like the rural feel of their neighborhood, but not all of them.
“There are pockets of West Laramie that don’t feel that way and feel underrepresented,” she said.
Redistricting is a mandate of the Wyoming Constitution that occurs during the legislative session following each decennial federal census. The constitution calls for at least two representatives per senator, guided by the census count.
Members of the public can submit their own maps through a portal hosted by the state and follow the statewide process at wyoleg.gov. Local efforts have been cataloged online at co.albany.wy.us/477/redistricting.