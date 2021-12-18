Boomerang Writer
For the members of Elks Lodge No. 582, 100 volunteers and 600 plates add up to one thing: A Christmas dinner that’s all about community and support.
Laramie Elks Lodge is inviting the community to their 37th annual Christmas dinner, which will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Christmas Day at the Elks Lodge.
The dinner is free with an option to donate for attendees who feel inclined to do so. Any money leftover from the event will be donated back to the community.
Laramie organizations, businesses and residents donate money, cookies, turkeys and their time to help make the meal possible, said volunteer Gina Cookson.
Planning for the meal started in October, and items on the menu include turkey, potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, rolls, cookies, coffee and tea.
Washakie Dining Center at the University of Wyoming will prepare the turkeys for the feast, and the rest of the food will be prepared at the Elks Lodge.
In addition to providing a meal for those who need it, a main mission of the event is to bring the community together around the holidays.
“We don’t want people to be isolated by the pandemic, by weather, by fear, by anything,” Elks member Jeanine Niemoller said.
Niemoller, who also volunteers at the Wyoming Center for Nursing, said that a major social determinant of health is loneliness. Elks members hope that the dinner will provide a place for people to come and feel a sense of belonging for the day.
This is especially relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cookson said that until having to cancel the event last year, Elks had held a community dinner every year since 1983.
“I’ve lived in Laramie for 21 years and been a part of Elks for 19 years,” said member Marshall Easling. “Last year, without having this, we didn’t have anywhere to go.”
This year’s dinner will be an opportunity for the community to reconnect with the tradition, and Elks is making sure everyone will be included.
A team of about 20 volunteers will deliver meals for folks who can’t make it to the dinner in person.
In addition to delivering to individuals, Elks delivers to groups such as Laramie Senior Housing and Regency Retirement Residence.
To receive a free, warm meal delivery, people can call 307-742-2024 from 3-7 p.m. anytime through Dec 23. Volunteers will deliver the meals on Christmas Day.
Past dinners have been attended by many corners of the community, including students, travelers and groups of friends. This year, Elks members expect more of the same, and all are welcome.