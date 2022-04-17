...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM UNTIL 3 PM MDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Interstate 80 Summit and adjacent foothills between
Laramie and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM MDT Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Dozens of kids age 3 and younger — many with parents pointing smartphones at them — rush out onto the west field at Kiwanis Park on Saturday morning at the start of the annual Kiwanis Club of Laramie Easter Egg Hunt. After patiently waiting (and some not-so-patiently), the tykes took off after the hundreds of candy-filled eggs scattered on the field. In less than a minute, the turf was clear.
TOP LEFT: Renesmee Schneider, 3, left and Lucian Schneider, 4, reach through a cage to pet Hank, a 4-month-old Chihuahu mix at the Laramie Animal Welfare Society’s Peeps and Paws puppy event at WyoTech on Saturday morning. Children had fun playing games and interacting with some of the dogs available for adoption through LAWS. The organization also accepted donation of money, pet food and supplies.
TOP RIGHT: Gemma Goodenough, 3, shows she has great control, hitting the circle nearly every time with bean bags in a game at the Peeps and Paws puppy event put on by the Laramie Animal Welfare Society at WyoTech on Saturday. Watching at her side is grandmother Petty McCrackin.
ABOVE: :Oakley Robinson, 11 months, has nearly as much chocolate around her mouth and on her nice, white coat as in her mouth after retrieving a coveted Hershey’s Kiss from a plastic Easter Egg at the Kiwanis Club of Laramie hunt Saturday.
RIGHT: The Easter Bunny waves at little ones poised with their baskets to gather up as many candy-filled eggs as they can at the annual Kiwanis Club of Laramie Easter Egg Hunt at Kiwanis Park in West Laramie.
Kids had their photos taken with Laramie Animal Welfare Society dogs against a festive background at the organization’s Easter event Saturday.
A sunny morning with almost no wind made for a perfect setting Saturday for hundreds of Laramie’s little ones to celebrate the Easter holiday through events sponsored by local organizations.
At Kiwanis Park in West Laramie, the annual Kiwanis Club of Laramie Easter Egg Hunt drew a large crowd of kids and parents to gather hundreds of candy-filled plastic eggs spread out on fields for three age groups.
Perhaps the most entertaining was the age 3 and younger group as parents, to varying degrees of success, wrangled their excited youngsters before the start of the event. Patiently waiting while being tempted by a field filled with colorful treats wasn’t on the agenda for some.
When the hunt finally began, the kids rushed out to gather as many chocolate-filled plastic eggs as they could while parents tried to get ahead of them to take video and photos. The eggs were all plucked and tucked away in baskets within a minute.
Many of the families at the Kiwanis hunt then made their way over to the nearby WyoTech campus, where the Laramie Animal Welfare Society was hosting its Peeps and Paws puppy event. Kids were encouraged to play games and pet about a dozen gentle and playful pups under the agency’s care.
Many of the dogs were dressed for Easter in colorful bandanas, and a few wearing snazzy shirts.
Along with treating families to a little weekend fun, LAWS also accepted donations of money and pet supplies while increasing community awareness of its mission to advocate for the welfare of animals in Laramie.