A sunny morning with almost no wind made for a perfect setting Saturday for hundreds of Laramie’s little ones to celebrate the Easter holiday through events sponsored by local organizations.

At Kiwanis Park in West Laramie, the annual Kiwanis Club of Laramie Easter Egg Hunt drew a large crowd of kids and parents to gather hundreds of candy-filled plastic eggs spread out on fields for three age groups.

Perhaps the most entertaining was the age 3 and younger group as parents, to varying degrees of success, wrangled their excited youngsters before the start of the event. Patiently waiting while being tempted by a field filled with colorful treats wasn’t on the agenda for some.

When the hunt finally began, the kids rushed out to gather as many chocolate-filled plastic eggs as they could while parents tried to get ahead of them to take video and photos. The eggs were all plucked and tucked away in baskets within a minute.

Many of the families at the Kiwanis hunt then made their way over to the nearby WyoTech campus, where the Laramie Animal Welfare Society was hosting its Peeps and Paws puppy event. Kids were encouraged to play games and pet about a dozen gentle and playful pups under the agency’s care.

Many of the dogs were dressed for Easter in colorful bandanas, and a few wearing snazzy shirts.

Along with treating families to a little weekend fun, LAWS also accepted donations of money and pet supplies while increasing community awareness of its mission to advocate for the welfare of animals in Laramie.

— Boomerang photos by Greg Johnson

