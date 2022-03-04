A recruiting firm has been hired to conduct a search for the next superintendent for Albany County School District 1.
The district's board of trustees also has adopted a tentative timeline for filling the position that will be vacated after the end of the school year when Superintendent Jubal Yennie will leave after announcing his resignation earlier this year.
Selecting a firm to help recruit candidates and setting the timeline are among the first steps the board has taken in its search. It hopes to have a new superintendent in place by the end of June.
Randy Zila of McPherson & Jacobson LLC will lead the search. Zila, originally from Cheyenne, is a University of Wyoming graduate and former superintendent who now lives in Colorado. He was at Wednesday's board meeting where trustees discussed the superintendent search.
“As much as I hate to lose Dr. Yennie, I’m confident that McPherson & Jacobson will help us in recruiting a quality candidate pool,” said board Chairperson Janice Marshall.
The firm has conducted searches for school boards across the country since 1991, and is a leading superintendent search firm, according to a press release.
“I’m passionate about doing this because it's about kids,” Zila said during a presentation to the school board Feb. 23. “Having the right leader is so important.”
The school board also considered the Wyoming School Boards Association for the search and chose McPherson & Jacobson during the Feb. 23 meeting after going into an executive session citing a discussion of past personnel issues.
The firm offered to match its rates with a quote from the Wyoming School Boards Association and confirmed a price tag of $11,500 at Wednesday's meeting.
The search will start with Zila advertising the position on various accredited education job boards.
The process also will involve an in-depth community input process, where Zila will meet with stakeholder groups across the community.
These groups will be divided based on their association with the school district and will include staff, teachers, high school students, parents, administrators and others from the educational community.
During the sessions, which are planned for March 22-24, Zila will ask stakeholders what they are looking for in a superintendent and what types of challenges the new leader could face.
For people who can’t attend the session sin-person, there will be an online survey where they can provide input.
“We’re casting a wide net. We want to make sure it's inclusive of as many groups as possible,” Marshall said during the meeting. “Any group that has an interest can come … so we get as much community participation as possible.”
The position
The board determined a starting pay range of $170,000-$185,000 per year for the position. The compensation will include health, dental and vision insurance, with other benefits such as a laptop or vehicle negotiable.
This range is in line with what Yennie is making and with other ranges in the state, where a salary of $200,000 per year would be on the high end.
“Accountable”, “articulate,” “ethical,” “professional,” “transparent,” “accessible,” “student-focused” and “empathetic” were some of the adjectives that came up in the board’s discussion of their ideal applicant.
“I think it's important to have a superintendent that views the school district … as a broader part of society and community,” Trustee Nathan Martin said.
All candidates will be required to have five years of experience, as well as a doctorate degree in school administration.
Zila said he hopes to post the job opening in the coming week with application deadline of April 7. As candidates apply, he will vet them with a background check, digital interviews and a discussion of the job contract.
Zila also presented the option of forming ad hoc community interviewing groups or holding a community “meet and greet” with the top applicants as a way to get more input.
The board plans to select finalists and form interview questions during a meeting April 20, and schedule interviews between April 26 and 30.