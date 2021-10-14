Alleged threat with gun draws felony charge By BOOMERANG STAFF Oct 14, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ryan Poyer Steven Morgan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 29-year-old Laramie man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault for allegedly threatening someone with a gun.Officers with the Laramie Police Department responded at about noon Friday to the 600 block of Mitchell Street to a report of someone threatening another with a firearm, according to an LPD report.Upon investigation of the incident, responding officers arrested Ryan Poyer, who has been charged with aggravated assault and is being held at the Albany County Detention Center without bond.If convicted of the charge, aggravated assault is a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than 10 years. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Standoff over face mask results in lockdown at LHS Coroner: Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found Man who died in fire ran back into house Gordon must investigate Campbell County Commission Online LHS threat deemed not credible Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists