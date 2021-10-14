A 29-year-old Laramie man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault for allegedly threatening someone with a gun.

Officers with the Laramie Police Department responded at about noon Friday to the 600 block of Mitchell Street to a report of someone threatening another with a firearm, according to an LPD report.

Upon investigation of the incident, responding officers arrested Ryan Poyer, who has been charged with aggravated assault and is being held at the Albany County Detention Center without bond.

If convicted of the charge, aggravated assault is a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than 10 years.

