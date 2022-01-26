The HealthCare Careers Summer Camp for high school studnts was hosted by the University of Wyoming College of Health Sciences in 2019. The group toured the Nursing Skills Lab and participated in hands-on activities in the Nursing Simulation Lab. Katelyn France of Rawlins, right, checks out a patient simulator mannequin. The simulator is very human-like with a heartbeat, voice commands and a simulated respiratory system.
A portion of a $1 million donation from Susie McMurry will go to the Western Thunder Marching Band at the University of Wyoming.
Courtesy Photo/University of Wyoming
The HealthCare Careers Summer Camp for high school studnts was hosted by the University of Wyoming College of Health Sciences in 2019. The group toured the Nursing Skills Lab and participated in hands-on activities in the Nursing Simulation Lab. Katelyn France of Rawlins, right, checks out a patient simulator mannequin. The simulator is very human-like with a heartbeat, voice commands and a simulated respiratory system.
“Being able to see the joy that the band brings to (McMurry) is a special feeling that we cherish within the Western Thunder Marching Band,” said director Joseph Carver in the press release.
A portion of the money also will go to the BRAND Program at the Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing. The virtual program allows students who have bachelor’s degrees in any field pursue a degree in nursing.
In addition to a donation to the School of Nursing general fund, the money will provide nursing students with a hands-on learning experience through the use of a Gaumard patient simulator, the press release said.
A patient simulator is a mannequin meant to mimic the health problems of a living patient and give students a chance to practice treatments.
“There are some truly special philanthropists in the world, and Susie is definitely one of them,” UW President Ed Seidel said in the press release. “UW students and faculty will be forever grateful for these meaningful gifts.”
McMurry earned her bachelor’s degree in education from UW and went on to work as a teacher, volunteer and philanthropist. She spent years as a foster parent and a volunteer with the Boys & Girls Club and Wyoming Medical Center.
The McMurry family made millions through its success in the oil and gas industry and donates some of those earnings through the McMurry Foundation.