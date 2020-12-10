To a dwindling few, it might seem as though it was only yesterday. But it was 79 years ago, on Dec. 7, 1941, that a sneak attack by the Imperial Japanese military was launched on Pearl Harbor, thus becoming one of the most infamous days in American history; it became the day in which America declared war on Japan and soon after declared war on Italy and Germany when those two nations came to Japan’s defense and declared war on the U.S. Thus was America’s entry into World War Two.
That day was honored on Monday by American Legion Post 14, with a tribute to the 2,403 members of the military whose lives were lost that fateful day.
A Post 14 member, who wished to remain anonymous, received his 20-year membership award, and asked to speak during the Pearl Harbor remembrance on Monday night. His grandfather was one of 429 crewmembers aboard the USS Oklahoma when it capsized.
He shared a moving story about never knowing who his grandfather was or details concerning his death until 2015, when the Defense of POW/MIA Accounting Agency partnered with the Department of Veterans Affairs and exhumed the remains of the interred.
After administering DNA testing, they were able to identify his grandfather’s remains and return him home to his family. He was buried in Arlington National Cemetery with full honors.
“You know, it took a while, but his family got peace,” Post Commander 14 Vanessa Stuart said.
The USS Oklahoma was a U.S. Navy battleship. At the time it was built, it was the largest and most advanced ship in the Navy, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.
The USS Oklahome was one of five battleships destroyed that day. It sank after ten minutes of retaliation following nine torpedo hits.
There is a memorial to the USS Oklahoma standing on Ford Island in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii honoring the fallen sailors and marines.
In another part of the ceremony, among the 25 or so members, was WWII veteran Kenneth Brown, who received his 10-year membership award, as did Ed Hamill, a Vietnam era veteran. Also present was Jo Day, a retired reporter and columnist for Medicine Bow, Rawlins and Laramie.
“I respect our (veterans),” Day said, “to remember that day … and the loss — it makes me sad.”