For 141 years and counting, the Laramie Daily Boomerang has been your definitive source for local news and events, predating even the University of Wyoming and Wyoming statehood.
The small newspaper founded by nationally known humorist Bill Nye and named for his mule has evolved through revolutions of nations and technology. And as it begins its next evolution, the Boomerang’s mission remains unchanged: Connections.
Whether reporting a contentious issue with the Laramie City Council or an emotional feature about one of your neighbors, the Boomerang connects people and their stories.
In a recent column, Boomerang Publisher Bill Albrecht outlined the newspaper’s need for a change in its business model. Beginning Aug. 3, we’re evolving again to connect Laramie and Albany County. By changing from carrier-based delivery of the print Boomerang to the U.S. mail, we’re ensuring more stable and reliable delivery. At the same time, we’re expanding our digital footprint by publishing e-editions online six days a week.
What that means for readers is more daily access to local events, features and breaking news online and through these e-editions.
It also means a more organized and integrated delivery of local news.
It’s no secret that more people consume their news through electronic mediums and the expectation is that will continue. In response, delivery of the Boomerang must evolve.
Along with a more robust presence on social media to point people to the types of local stories and updates they value most, our e-editions deliver a traditional newspaper layout and design. Beginning Aug. 3, subscribers will have access to six e-editions a week, Tuesday through Sunday.
At the same time, those who still love the feel and smell of newsprint will appreciate more in our print editions Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, along with a larger, more robust weekend edition delivered Saturday.
In the Boomerang Weekender, expect at least a four-section newspaper that features:
— Our Weekend Cover Story, an in-depth news-feature about local issues and people that connects the community in a more meaningful way.
— Today’s pick: Basically, just a really good read. This could be a local story, something from elsewhere in Wyoming or even beyond. We do this now sporadically, but come Aug. 3 look for Today’s Pick as a daily print feature.
— Topical, targeted coverage of other areas of important news happening in and around Laramie. First and third weekends of the month will be local Business pages, with second and fourth for Lifestyles.
— More staff columns. Look for Boomerang writers on these targeted pages to connect in more detail with the local business and lifestyle scenes.
— More briefs packages. Studies show readers value these short round-ups of information and we’ll package them in more useful ways, both in print and online.
— Expanded Opinion pages. The Weekend Boomerang will double the Opinion content that reflects multiple perspectives on local, state and national issues.
— Expanded Sports. WyoSports and the Boomerang will continue their already outstanding, award-winning coverage, including a larger, more robust weekend section.
With this realignment and focus on delivering news to multiple audiences in multiple ways, readers can still expect:
— Obituaries and other public records. We’ve been printing these for 141 years and will continue in print and online.
— You won’t miss any of your daily puzzles. Expect to find Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday puzzle pages in the Wednesday print Boomerang, along with the weekend edition.
— Comics will remain daily, published both online and in print on print edition days and included in the Sunday and Tuesday e-editions. Weekly color comics will be included in the Saturday weekend Boomerang.
— Outdoors coverage will continue in print, and will move to Thursdays, which is much more useful for readers looking for options of what to do over the weekend.
— And with the addition of Sunday and Tuesday e-editions, readers won’t miss coverage of important weekend events or breaking news.
We appreciate the overwhelmingly positive and supportive response from readers since announcing the upcoming shift from carrier to mail delivery of the print Boomerang. One thing is clear: No matter the platform of delivery, readers of the Laramie Boomerang rely on and value their hometown newspaper.
You also have asked some great questions. Rest assured, while the number of print days is reduced by one, the Boomerang is increasing its production of daily e-editions. We already post breaking news and updates daily, and that will continue.
We also will expand our newsletters to offer targeted local news about the topics and issues that interests you the most, like WyoSports and UW.
As important as it is outlining how these changes ensure your Boomerang will continue to connect you with your community is what won’t change.
- Same-day delivery: Make no mistake, while you won’t get your newspaper via carrier, your Boomerang will still be delivered the same day by your mail carrier. You’ll still get to read Wednesday’s newspaper on Wednesday.
- What about holidays? While you won’t get a print edition on holidays the U.S. Mail doesn’t deliver, we will plan relevant and timely coverage for the days prior to and after holidays, possibly making those editions a bit larger to compensate. More importantly, we will continue to connect you with local news 24/7 through the Boomerang’s website and social media channels.
- Will I miss out on local events and happenings? No. Our content will be planned with mail delivery in mind. You won’t miss out on things going on that day or night because we’ll work with advertisers and the newsroom to make sure you have that information the day before.
As always, the Boomerang will continue to publish breaking news and updates online at laramieboomerang.com and through our social media channels.
If you have feedback or questions, please feel free to contact the Boomerang from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 307-755-3316 or visit in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You also can contact me at gjohnson@laramieboomerang.com or 307-761-4105.
Laramie and the Boomerang have grown up together, and while it’s impossible to image how we’ll both evolve over the next 141 years, let’s do it together.
It’s your connection, your community.