...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20
to 30 below zero with isolated colder wind chills possible.
* WHERE...Rawlins, Saratoga, Elk Mountain, Laramie, Douglas,
Lusk, Chadron, Alliance and Hemingford.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 20 to 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Another ARPA work session set for Monday
By Eve Newman
Boomerang Writer
even@laramieboomerang.com
Another work session for the Albany County Board of Commissioners to talk about how to distribute federal ARPA money is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, with commissioners hoping to begin distributing funds around the community.
“The whole thing is to walk away after our next meeting in February able to distribute the funds to the people who need it,” said Commissioner Pete Gosar during a meeting Tuesday morning.
County grants manager Bailey Quick said the final rules for the American Rescue Plan Act were released in early January, and one guideline allows counties and states to channel up to $10 million of their allotted funds into revenue loss, which then allows the money to be used for government services.
Quick said the reporting process would be streamlined while also giving the county more options for spending its ARPA distribution.
“It does open up a few more doors for what you could use those funds for,” she said. “We do feel that this would be a good idea for the county to take advantage of.”
The county is set to receive about $7.5 million in federal stimulus money, which must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
Since last fall, commissioners have held a series of work sessions to listen to funding requests from county departments and nonprofit agencies.
Eligible uses for the money include public health expenditures; addressing pandemic-caused negative economic impacts; replacing lost public sector revenue; premium pay for essential workers; and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Throughout the fall, commissioners have said one of their guiding priorities will be allocating money to projects that address immediate needs.
The county has already committed to funding premium pay for employees, vaccine incentives, a broadband project and an aerial imagery project totaling about $1.7 million, leaving about $5.9 million still to be allocated.
Gosar said channeling the remaining money into county revenue loss would still allow the county to fund projects it wants to support.
“We’ll be able to maintain the ARPA ideas, but do that through the county to the nonprofits,” he said.
Richardson said that rule should have been in place from the beginning.
“What has held us back and bogged us down is the sheer intimidation factor and challenge of figuring out how to do all the administrative stuff and the reporting,” he said. “I’m glad they figured that out at the federal level.”