We’ve had it all the past two weeks: winds clocking in at 60 mph with gusts hitting hurricane velocity, snow blowing horizontally, nippy winter-like wind chills and even balmy spring-like bring-out-the-shorts weather.
Such is April in Wyoming.
In a poem, T.S. Eliot wrote, “April is the cruelest month.”
While his poem “The Waste Land” wasn’t actually referring to the weather, the saying is apropos for Wyoming conditions this time of year. The calendar indicates spring arrived a couple weeks ago, but the weather often tells us otherwise.
I recall a time years ago when I was driving home from Cheyenne about this time of year. The sky was clear and blue, but there was a 50 mph breeze making a significant wind chill. A man was waving, trying to get someone to stop while standing next to his car. He was just in shirt sleeves on a day where a parka was in order.
He was panicked and, since vehicles ahead of me drove on by, I pulled over. As it turned out the man, a visitor from Kentucky, had gotten out of his rental car to take a photo. The view was really quite stunning. Unfortunately, his car door slammed shut and locked while the keys remained in the ignition. The man had accidentally locked himself out.
Being pre-cellphone days, he needed a lift to get help to unlock his car door. I drove him to the nearest public phone so he could call a locksmith for help.
Riding in my truck, I turned the heat on full-blast and he finally stopped shivering.
“Does the wind always blow like this?” he asked.
With a laugh, I explained to him that the breeze is our population control mechanism.
“I bet it works,” he said, not cracking a smile and staring seriously at the road ahead.
Likely it is one factor that turns potential newcomers away, since spring in Wyoming is not for the faint of heart. The change of season from winter to spring is a stutter start here, offering pleasant and mild days, sandwiched between those that are certainly less than delightful.
As a Wyoming native, I know spring is our most trying season. We would rejoice if the prediction from Punxsutawney Phil was true where we would have a mere six more weeks of winter after Groundhog Day. In early February, we know we’re up for a good three months of snow and cold yet.
Two years ago we got a 6-inch dump of heavy, wet snow on June 9. Last year, we had a major blizzard hit Laramie on March 14. There’s one thing about our spring weather: it isn’t boring.
Two weeks ago temperatures soared, getting into the 70s in some parts of the state. It certainly gave me an attack of Spring Fever.
I celebrated the first day of spring this year by combining two activities: hiking and skiing. Dobby, my Australian shepherd, and I enjoyed the overlapping seasons in the Blair area of Pole Mountain.
For those who enjoy non-motorized activities, it’s a great time of year on Pole Mountain when gravel roads are closed to motorized travel. It’s a hiker, cross-country skier, dog-walker and mountain biker’s haven, especially during one of our rare warm spells.
On our outing, I hiked the bare areas, carrying my skis in my pack and skied when the route was covered by snow and significant drifts. I ended up skiing more than I hiked.
I spied bluebirds and chickadees. I noted fresh critter tracks, possibly one set from a passing bobcat, and another from a wandering coyote. I even spotted two moose in the woods. Luckily I saw them first and got Dobby on leash before they caught his interest. We passed without incident, the moose hardly giving us the time of day.
The key to enjoying spring in Wyoming is to remain flexible. There’s opportunity for skiing, cycling and hiking, all in the same week and sometimes in the same day.
Relish the peace when the wind stops, the sun comes out and skies turn blue. Such bouts can be fleeting, but one thing is for certain: The nice weather stretches will gradually outnumber the crummy days.
This is spring in Wyoming.