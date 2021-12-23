Sen. Rand Paul endorses Hageman for Congress
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has endorsed Harriet Hageman in her campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, where she is challenging incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney.
“I’ve had the chance to meet with Harriet Hageman and discuss our shared conservative view of the role of the federal government, and I am pleased to endorse her candidacy completely and fully, and without reservation,” Paul said in a Hageman campaign news release. “Harriet represents the spirit of Wyoming, which is full of people who want to live their lives without the oppressive weight of the federal government on their backs. Harriet is a staunch defender of every word of the Bill of Rights, with the belief that people should be able to pursue life, liberty and happiness without worrying that the federal government will be intruding, impeding or impairing their ability to improve their own lives. She has a record of fighting against government overreach and will bring that same tenacity to Congress.
“On foreign policy, she shares my view that we should pursue policies that put America First. I encourage everyone to get behind Harriet Hageman and make her the next congresswoman from Wyoming.”
Hageman expressed gratitude for Paul’s support.
“To have the support of a conservative leader like Sen. Rand Paul is a great lift to this campaign and tells me that we’re on the right track,” she said in the release. “Sen. Paul is a national leader in the conservative movement, and his views are perfectly in line with Wyomingites, who are largely libertarian in nature. Just as I have in my professional life, as a member of Congress I will fight for Wyoming, putting our people and America First.”
Average gasoline prices down nearly 5 cents
Wyoming gas prices have fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.28 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.11/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.69 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.74, a difference of $1.05 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 10.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.10 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Fall K-12 enrollment shows slight increase
Fall school enrollment in Wyoming’s 48 school districts has increased by 54 students, compared to last year.
K-12 enrollment data for Wyoming public schools for the 2021-22 school year is now available online at https://tinyurl.com/wyok12enrollment.
Laramie County School District 1 remains the largest district in the state with 14,010 students. Natrona County School District 1 is second with 12,887.
Laramie County School District 2 has 1,066 students, according to Wyoming Department of Education data.
This data was gathered from all school districts throughout the state in a snapshot performed on Oct. 1. The agency does not collect numbers of students who are home-schooled or are enrolled in private school.