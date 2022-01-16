Natural resources, legislative session topics of meeting
Albany County Planner David Gertsch will give an update on the county’s natural resource plan and how the public can comment on it at the next meeting of the local Progressive Voter Alliance.
State Rep. Karlee Provenza, D- Laramie, also will provide an overview of what to expect from the upcoming 2022 legislative session, which begins Feb. 14.
The group will meet at 7 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
For information about speaking for 2 minutes on any topic or to just attend, email erdelyi@wyomail.com for the Zoom link.
Avoid pushing snow onto state highways
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding residents that it’s against the law to shovel or plow snow on state roadways.
WYDOT has received many recent across southeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes of state highways.
Anyone who obstructs a public road or highway, common street or alley, public bridge or navigable river in a way that makes it inconvenient or dangerous to pass is breaking the law. Each violation is punishable by a fine of up to $100 and a jail sentence of up to three months.
UW names building for renowned archaeologist
The University of Wyoming’s anthropology building is now the George C. Frison Building, named in honor of the Worland native and UW graduate who achieved international acclaim as an archaeologist during a lengthy career as a UW faculty member.
UW’s Board of Trustees voted Friday to name the building in Frison’s honor at the request of the Department of Anthropology, the university’s Naming Committee chaired by Provost Kevin Carman and President Ed Seidel.
The George C. Frison Building is a 53,000-square-foot facility that was completed in 2007 and houses the Department of Anthropology, the State Archaeologist’s Office, the cultural records section of the State Historic Preservation Office, the Frison Institute, the State Archaeological Repository and the Anthropology Museum.
Frison founded the Department of Anthropology and was the first state archaeologist. He also is the only UW faculty member ever elected to the National Academy of Sciences. He died Sept. 6, 2020, at the age of 95.
“Naming of buildings for certain individuals is a very rare honor at UW, but this is clearly a case when it’s absolutely appropriate,” Seidel said.
Want road conditions? Ask Alexa
An application known as the Traveler Information Skill has been developed to provide Wyoming road conditions through Amazon Alexa devices.
A partnership between the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Trihydro, a Laramie environmental engineering and consulting firm makes it easy to use any Alexa-enabled technology to get the latest road conditions.
In addition, several car companies such as GMC and Hyundai have integrated Alexa into many of their new models, so travelers can use the information skill to access current road conditions while driving.
Once enabled, the Alexa skill pulls travel information messaging from information provided by WYDOT’s Transportation Management Center. This means that the same road information that WYDOT puts out on their 511 website and phone app, such as road closures, winter conditions and road construction, is now available to access hands-free through Alexa.
State moves to protect propane delivery
Gov. Mark Gordon has signed an executive order to allow carriers delivering propane to operate outside regular operating daylight hours.
Under the emergency relief order issued by the governor, a state of emergency exists in Wyoming for the prompt delivery of propane.
Nothing in the emergency move exempts drivers from controlled substances, alcohol use and testing requirements and other rules for over-the-road trucking and transporting of goods.
That includes not allowing for fatigued drivers to operate a propane delivery vehicle. A driver who informs a carrier that they need immediate rest shall be given adequate rest before the driver is required to return to service.
The order is in effect through Feb. 7. Call Feel free to call Wyoming Highway Patrol Capt. Dan Wyrick or Lt. Dustin Ragon at 307-777-4301 for more information.
State to get $225M under infrastructure law
Wyoming will receive $225 million under the new federal program to address highway bridge needs that is part of President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.
The funding will help improve the condition of about 220 bridges in poor condition, and to preserve and improve more than 2,000 bridges in fair condition in the state.
The U.S. Department of Transportation officially launched the historic Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program) on Friday. The program, to be administered by the Federal Highway Administration, represents the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system – providing $26.5 billion to states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico over five years and $825 million for Tribal transportation facilities.
The total amount that will be available to states, D.C. and Puerto Rico in Fiscal Year 2022 is $5.3 billion, along with $165 million for tribes. The FHWA also published initial guidance on the new program.
Nationwide, the Bridge Formula Program is expected to help repair approximately 15,000 bridges. In addition to providing funds to states to replace, rehabilitate, preserve, protect and construct highway bridges, the Bridge Formula Program has dedicated funding for Tribal transportation facility bridges, as well as “off-system” bridges, locally owned facilities not on the federal-aid highway system.