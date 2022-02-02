Winter Moose Day registration is open
Registration is open for Winter Moose Day, a citizen-science project led by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute.
Volunteers are needed to adopt a route through moose habitat in the Snowy Range and on Pole Mountain looking for signs of moose. Surveys must be completed Feb. 12 between sunrise and noon, when moose are most active.
The registration deadline is Saturday, and routes will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. New participants must watch a short training video.
Information gathered on Moose Day will be used by biologists to manage local herds. Visit wyomingbiodiversity.org for more information.
Game and Fish targets mule deer
The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has approved $452,400 for 10 Mule Deer Initiative projects to enhance habitat for mule deer and support the ungulate’s migrations.
Commission dollars will be matched $3 to $1 by other sources, amounting to a total of $1.79 million going to on-the-ground projects. The projects are anticipated to enhance 3 million acres and benefit seven herd units that make up 25% of the state’s mule deer population.
Game and Fish is committed to managing and mitigating large carnivore conflicts and livestock depredation. To be the most vigilant in this work, the commission was presented with new research on cattle depredation and associated damage compensation.
The commission directed the department to begin work to amend Chapter 28 — "Big or Trophy Game Animal or Game Bird or Gray Wolf Damage Claims" — to include a damage compensation multiplier for yearling cattle at a 1.25:1 ratio in certain circumstances. The department will also continue research on grizzly bear and gray wolf livestock damage to ensure the 1.25:1 is appropriate.
The commission also approved a land transfer of Bureau of Reclamation property near Glendo State Park. The property maintains public access opportunities for hunting and fishing, as well as wildlife habitat.
UW symphony's Concertmaster Fund Recital postponed
The University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and the Symphony Association will host their annual Concertmaster Fund Recital at 7 p.m. April 14 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts recital hall.
The recital was originally scheduled for Thursday, but has been pushed back because of a rescheduled UW men's basketball game. Holding the events at the same time would strain parking and crowd the walkways for concertgoers. The event is a fundraiser for the Charles Moore, MD Concertmaster Fellowship, which supports the UWSO concertmaster position.
“It is a critical funding need for the orchestra, and we sincerely hope you will attend,” said the symphony's director, Michael Griffith.
Tickets are $40 for the in-person event and $20 to view the concert online. To buy tickets, visit the Performing Arts box office, call 307-766-6666 or visit uwyo.edu/finearts. For online tickets, attendees will be given access to a website to view the performance.
In-person attendees will receive a special gift from the Symphony Association. For those who had bought tickets for Thursday and can't make the April 14 date, refunds will be issued.
For the recital, UWSO co-concertmasters Saúl Fuego Garcia and Brittany Kubiak will be accompanied by pianist Nathália Kato. The program includes music by Bach, Chen Yi, Debussy, de Falla, Li Huanzhi, Ponce/Heifetz and ends with a duet by Shostakovich.
For more information, email Griffith at symph@uwyo.edu.
SBE to evaluate process for standards
The Wyoming State Board of Education will move forward with an evaluation of the current process used to develop and revise state standards.
The board agreed to form a steering committee of SBE members to oversee the evaluation during a recent meeting.
Following a presentation on the history of standards and how the standards development process has evolved over the past 30 years, the board identified key questions the evaluation will address. These include the volume of state standards in relation to instructional time, methods for collecting and utilizing stakeholder input, and innovative approaches to developing standards that would have a positive impact on the challenges facing teachers and students in the classroom.
The evaluation also will look at potential updates to the existing design criteria, and evaluate the current structure and format of the state standards to ensure recent changes are working in all standard areas. The board emphasized collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Education to complete the evaluation.
Public testimony received during the meeting focused on the amount of standards across all 10 content areas and concerns about the time required for students to become proficient on the standards. Further public comment on state standards may be made online at https://tinyurl.com/sbestandardsfeedback.
Arbor Day Poster Contest open to 4th, 5th graders
The Wyoming State Forestry Division and Wyoming Project Learning Tree are teaming up again this year to hold the annual Wyoming State Arbor Day Poster Contest as the state prepares to celebrate its 134th Arbor Day.
The contest is open to all Wyoming fourth and fifth grade students, including home-schooled, private and public. Students are invited to create a poster no larger than 14 by 18 inches in size that depicts the theme “Trees: For Birds, Bugs, Bees and Me.”
The winner will receive $100, their framed poster and a plaque. The winner’s teacher also will also receive $100. Second place will receive $50, a framed poster and a plaque.
Contest deadline is March 23. Visit yomingplt.org for all contest rules or contact state program coordinator Jessica Halverson at 605-431-5979 or jessica.halverson1@gmail.com for more information.
Lummis, Wyden introduce bill to protect attorney-client privilege
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., joined Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to introduce the Effective Assistance of Counsel in the Digital Era Act to protect the confidentiality of email communications between incarcerated individuals and their attorneys.
“Attorney-client privilege is a key right of our Constitution. In the 21st century, it’s frankly unacceptable that an incarcerated person and their lawyer can’t have a private email conversation free from government monitoring,” Lummis said in a news release. “As an attorney in Wyoming, I saw the importance of attorney-client privilege every day. I’m proud to work with my friend Sen. Ron Wyden and Reps. Hakeem Jeffries and Van Taylor to close this egregious loophole and make sure that Bill of Rights protections extend to all.”
Under current law, emails between an incarcerated individual and their attorney are not subject to attorney-client privilege. Law enforcement can monitor these communications and use them in investigations, creating a significant infringement on the Sixth Amendment right to counsel.
This legislation would require that the Bureau of Prisons exclude any communications between an incarcerated individual and their attorney from the prison’s communication monitoring systems.