The Albany County Board of Commissioners continue to consider how to allocate $7.5 million in federal stimulus money.
The money is expected to be distributed to the county via the American Rescue Plan Act, and governing bodies have until the end of 2024 to allocate the money, which must be spent by the end of 2026.
Last week, commissioners narrowed a list of ideas submitted by county departments and heard more Monday from local nonprofit organizations.
Eligible uses for the money include:
- Taking care of public health expenditures
- Addressing pandemic-caused negative economic impacts
- Replacing lost public sector revenue
- Premium pay for essential workers
- Investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure
For several months, commissioners have said one of their guiding priorities will be allocating money to projects that address immediate needs. They’ve also expressed support for earmarking money to retroactive premium pay for county and nonprofit workers.
Hazard pay would be reserved for employees at entities that remained open to the public during the pandemic and worked on site and not from home.
Commissioner Pete Gosar said he hopes to apply the same guidelines for distributing premium pay to county and nonprofit employees. As Monday’s meeting continued, however, multiple agencies asked about how to apply premium pay to their varied employment situations and pay scales.
“We’ll be giving out some guidance on premium pay as we think about that a little bit more,” Gosar said. “You are different from the county in a good way, and we might have to have a different conversation on premium pay and what that looks like.”
In addition to requesting premium pay to retain employees, agencies also submitted requests for a variety of other needs.
Megan Rose at Cathedral Home for Children requested money to support a fund to be dispensed to families in the home’s community programs
“They’re already pretty financially vulnerable, but the pandemic has only intensified their struggles,” Rose said.
Unexpected needs, such as a car repair, can set a family back. Money for extras such as a gym membership could propel a family forward.
“A one-time amount will really help build equity for families that we’re seeing bigger gaps with,” she said.
Laura Baker with Cyber Wyoming Alliance requested money to implement cyber security training for Albany County nonprofits, which could then pass those skills along to their clients.
Jenni Vazqueztell with Laramie Foster Closet requested money to support the increasing infrastructure, personnel and supply needs at her agency.
“This year our biggest need is snow boots,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many kids with holes in their boots before.”
Rachel Crocker, executive director of the Albany County Public Library, envisions the formation of a county-wide early development coalition in partnership with other entities. Initial funding would support test programs and planning.
“The hope is to provide a solid support network for (kids ages) 0-5 in Albany County and their caregivers,” she said.
Laramie Interfaith and Family Promise of Albany County submitted a joint request to the commission for help developing a central resource center where agencies and clients can meet and collaborate in one spot.
Josh Watanabe, executive director of Laramie Interfaith, said clients often come to his agency with multiple needs that could be addressed by different organizations. If everyone were in one location, a client could walk across the hallway instead of across town.
“When we bounce them around somewhere else in town, we’re really putting a lot on them,” he said.
Cole Nutter, executive director of Family Promise, said an ideal set-up would also include transitional housing units, meeting space, office space and a place to store vehicles.
“This community is going to need some sort of transitional housing,” he said.
The commissioners said their ARPA work will continue in January.