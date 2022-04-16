On the record April 16: On the record Apr 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:MONDAY, APRIL 11• 8:32 a.m., 3200 block of Pfe Rd., trespassingTUESDAY, APRIL 12• 3:24 p.m., Interstate 80, accident• 6:26 p.m., 200 block of Gilmore Gulch Rd., animal bite• 10:51 p.m., 500 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance• 11:25 p.m., 700 block of S. 6th St., possible domestic disturbanceWEDNESDAY, APRIL 13• 3:43 a.m., 800 block of Hermosa Rd., emergencyTHURSDAY, APRIL 14• 12:37 a.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance• 7:30 a.m., Interstate 80, emergency• 7:36 p.m., intersection of E. Harney St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., possible domestic disturbanceThe following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:MONDAY, APRIL 11• 10:55 a.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., shoplifting• 12:27 p.m., intersection of Interstate 80 and S. 3rd St., emergency• 2:06 p.m., 2600 block of Riverside Dr., trespassing• 5:40 p.m., 2400 block of N. 9th St., possible domestic disturbanceTUESDAY, APRIL 12• 11:23 a.m., 1000 block of Reynolds St., computer crime• 2:49 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run• 3:48 p.m., 2200 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing• 10:51 p.m., 500 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance• 11:25 p.m., 700 block of S. 6th St., possible domestic disturbance• 11:52 p.m., 1500 block of Jefferson St., possible domestic disturbanceWEDNESDAY, APRIL 13• 2:42 a.m., 1000 block of N. 22nd St., emergency• 6:49 a.m., 1500 block of Venture Dr., accident• 2 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run• 2:24 p.m., 1700 block of E. Grand Ave., accident• 7:49 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., possible domestic disturbance• 8:58 p.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., traffic hazard• 9:03 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Spring Creek Dr., accidentTHURSDAY, APRIL 14• 7:42 a.m., 900 block of E. Boswell Dr., accident• 8:51 a.m., 1800 block of Banner Rd., burglary• 9:03 a.m., 300 block of S. Pine St., report of death• 11:13 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., littering• 11:40 a.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., trespassing• 12:05 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., hit and run• 6:28 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., emergency• 7:36 p.m., intersection of E. Harney St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., possible domestic disturbance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists