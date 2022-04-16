Boomerang-on the record

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:

MONDAY, APRIL 11

• 8:32 a.m., 3200 block of Pfe Rd., trespassing

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

• 3:24 p.m., Interstate 80, accident

• 6:26 p.m., 200 block of Gilmore Gulch Rd., animal bite

• 10:51 p.m., 500 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance

• 11:25 p.m., 700 block of S. 6th St., possible domestic disturbance

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

• 3:43 a.m., 800 block of Hermosa Rd., emergency

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

• 12:37 a.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance

• 7:30 a.m., Interstate 80, emergency

• 7:36 p.m., intersection of E. Harney St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., possible domestic disturbance

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

MONDAY, APRIL 11

• 10:55 a.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., shoplifting

• 12:27 p.m., intersection of Interstate 80 and S. 3rd St., emergency

• 2:06 p.m., 2600 block of Riverside Dr., trespassing

• 5:40 p.m., 2400 block of N. 9th St., possible domestic disturbance

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

• 11:23 a.m., 1000 block of Reynolds St., computer crime

• 2:49 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run

• 3:48 p.m., 2200 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing

• 10:51 p.m., 500 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance

• 11:25 p.m., 700 block of S. 6th St., possible domestic disturbance

• 11:52 p.m., 1500 block of Jefferson St., possible domestic disturbance

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

• 2:42 a.m., 1000 block of N. 22nd St., emergency

• 6:49 a.m., 1500 block of Venture Dr., accident

• 2 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run

• 2:24 p.m., 1700 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

• 7:49 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., possible domestic disturbance

• 8:58 p.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., traffic hazard

• 9:03 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Spring Creek Dr., accident

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

• 7:42 a.m., 900 block of E. Boswell Dr., accident

• 8:51 a.m., 1800 block of Banner Rd., burglary

• 9:03 a.m., 300 block of S. Pine St., report of death

• 11:13 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., littering

• 11:40 a.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., trespassing

• 12:05 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., hit and run

• 6:28 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., emergency

• 7:36 p.m., intersection of E. Harney St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., possible domestic disturbance

