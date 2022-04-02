Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included). To request an update on charge/arrest disposition, email news@boomerang.com and include documentation of the update.
MONDAY, MARCH 28
• Dexter Candelaria, 37, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct, drunk
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30
• Alexandria Wood, 28, Colorado, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, interference
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, MARCH 28
• 2:05 a.m., intersection of W. Curtis St. and N. Cedar St., possible impaired driving
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30
THURSDAY, MARCH 31
• 8:26 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, MARCH 28
• 9:24 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:14 a.m., 3600 block of E. Grand Ave., theft
• 1:44 p.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., trespassing
• 2 p.m., 900 block of S. 11th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 2:43 p.m., intersection of N. 12th St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 2:52 p.m., 500 block of S. Johnson St., emergency
• 2:56 p.m., 900 block of N. 30th St., traffic hazard
• 3:01 p.m., 900 block of S. 11th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:35 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., fighting
• 9:23 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 10:20 p.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., disorderly conduct
TUESDAY, MARCH 29
• 9:53 a.m., 500 block of N. 9th St., burglary
• 10:09 a.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., theft
• 10:12 a.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., theft
• 4:55 p.m., 1300 block of E. Spring Creek Dr., animal bite
• 8:03 p.m., 1200 block of N. 3rd St., vandalism
• 9:05 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave, possible domestic disturbance
• 11:43 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave, possible domestic disturbance
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30
• 2:03 p.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Garfield St., accident
• 2:52 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 3:57 p.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., burglary
• 5:40 p.m., 3700 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 8:23 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 10:16 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., emergency
THURSDAY, MARCH 31
• 12:04 a.m., 2500 block of Kennedy Ave., possible child abuse
• 9:26 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 12:06 p.m., 500 block of E. University Ave., accident
• 6:03 p.m., 1200 block of S. 17th St., possible possession of controlled substance
