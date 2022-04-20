On the record April 20: On the record Apr 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:FRIDAY, APRIL 15• 6:59 a.m., 2200 block of Asphalt Ln., accident• 8:36 a.m., 400 block of E. Fetterman St., possible possession of controlled substance• 9:36 a.m., Interstate 80, accident• 10:03 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible possession of controlled substance• 10:55 a.m., 5000 block of Valley View Rd., disturbance/harassment-threatsSATURDAY, APRIL 16• 12:12 a.m., intersection of S. 19th St. and E. Custer St., possible impaired driving• 1:29 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving• 2:17 a.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., possible impaired driving• 10:16 a.m., 200 block of Thompson St., emergency• 3:48 p.m., Snowy View Court, emergencySUNDAY, APRIL 17• 2:16 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., fightingThe following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:FRIDAY, APRIL 15• 7:11 a.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., emergency• 10 a.m., 2000 block of Thornburgh Dr., report of death• 10:03 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible possession of controlled substance• 4:08 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Lewis St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle• 4:15 p.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., animal bite• 5:23 p.m., 2100 block of Thornburgh Drive, criminal entry• 6:29 p.m., 900 block of Reynolds St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle• 10:21 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., animal biteSATURDAY, APRIL 16• 12:12 a.m., intersection of S. 19th St. and E. Custer St., possible impaired driving• 1:29 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving• 1:59 a.m., 900 block of E. Sanders Dr., emergency• 2:17 a.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., possible impaired driving• 2:27 p.m., 600 block of S. Colorado Ave., accident• 3:10 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Curtis St., traffic hazard• 6:09 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Adams St., accident• 6:30 p.m., 800 block of E. Lyon St., vandalism• 10:19 p.m., 3400 block of E. Grand Ave., accidentSUNDAY, APRIL 17• 12:33 a.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving• 2:16 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., fighting• 2:39 a.m., 1900 block of Banner Rd., accident• 6:03 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident• 1:32 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Willett Dr., accident• 5:33 p.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., trespassing• 6:05 p.m., 1500 block of E. Shield St., possible domestic disturbance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists