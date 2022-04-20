Boomerang-on the record

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

• 6:59 a.m., 2200 block of Asphalt Ln., accident

• 8:36 a.m., 400 block of E. Fetterman St., possible possession of controlled substance

• 9:36 a.m., Interstate 80, accident

• 10:03 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible possession of controlled substance

• 10:55 a.m., 5000 block of Valley View Rd., disturbance/harassment-threats

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

• 12:12 a.m., intersection of S. 19th St. and E. Custer St., possible impaired driving

• 1:29 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving

• 2:17 a.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., possible impaired driving

• 10:16 a.m., 200 block of Thompson St., emergency

• 3:48 p.m., Snowy View Court, emergency

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

• 2:16 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., fighting

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

• 7:11 a.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., emergency

• 10 a.m., 2000 block of Thornburgh Dr., report of death

• 10:03 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible possession of controlled substance

• 4:08 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Lewis St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle

• 4:15 p.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., animal bite

• 5:23 p.m., 2100 block of Thornburgh Drive, criminal entry

• 6:29 p.m., 900 block of Reynolds St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle

• 10:21 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., animal bite

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

• 12:12 a.m., intersection of S. 19th St. and E. Custer St., possible impaired driving

• 1:29 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving

• 1:59 a.m., 900 block of E. Sanders Dr., emergency

• 2:17 a.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., possible impaired driving

• 2:27 p.m., 600 block of S. Colorado Ave., accident

• 3:10 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Curtis St., traffic hazard

• 6:09 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Adams St., accident

• 6:30 p.m., 800 block of E. Lyon St., vandalism

• 10:19 p.m., 3400 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

• 12:33 a.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving

• 2:16 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., fighting

• 2:39 a.m., 1900 block of Banner Rd., accident

• 6:03 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident

• 1:32 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Willett Dr., accident

• 5:33 p.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., trespassing

• 6:05 p.m., 1500 block of E. Shield St., possible domestic disturbance

