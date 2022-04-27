The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
• 4:45 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., fighting
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
• 8:30 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 10:42 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 10:26 p.m., 100 block of Hunt Rd., accident
• 11:08 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 11:51 p.m., Albany County Area, hit and run
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
• 6:51 p.m., Albany County Area, accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
• 1:22 a.m., 1400 block of Renshaw St., emergency
• 3:38 a.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 4:09 a.m., 1700 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary
• 9:12 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Spring Creek Dr., accident
• 9:27 a.m., intersection of W. Curtis St. and McCue St., accident
• 11:01 a.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., trespassing
• 1:20 p.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., hit and run
• 1:58 p.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., theft
• 2:11 p.m., 1400 block of N. 4th St., accident
• 3:41 p.m., Albany County Area, wildlife
• 4:40 p.m., 100 block of N. 5th St., vandalism
• 5:54 p.m., intersection of N. 11th St. and E. Gibbon St., animal bite
• 6:37 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 8 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 8:08 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 11:30 p.m., 200 block of N. 2nd St., animal bite
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
• 12:50 a.m., 2100 block of Harrison St., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:16 a.m., 600 block of N. 13th St., emergency
• 1:59 a.m., intersection of Wister Dr. and E. Grand ave., accident
• 8:23 a.m., 2200 block of Wyoming Ave., emergency
• 10:44 a.m., 1400 block of E. Kearney St., hit and run
• 11:30 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 12:20 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 4:18 p.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Bradley St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 4:49 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:50 p.m., 2000 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., theft
• 6:28 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:40 p.m., 2400 block of Jackson St., possible impaired driving
• 11:29 p.m., 1000 block of E. Curtis St., possible impaired driving
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
• 1:01 a.m., 200 block of S. 2nd St., disorderly conduct
• 11:45 a.m., 800 block of E. Mitchell St., animal bite
• 12:31 p.m., intersection of E. Mitchell St. and N. 15th St., accident
• 12:46 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., accident
• 7:24 p.m., 300 block of N. Cedar St., emergency
• 9:03 p.m., 4200 block of Foothills St., possible domestic disturbance