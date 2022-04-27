Boomerang-on the record

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

• 4:45 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., fighting

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

• 8:30 a.m., Interstate 80, accident

• 10:42 a.m., Interstate 80, accident

• 10:26 p.m., 100 block of Hunt Rd., accident

• 11:08 p.m., Interstate 80, accident

• 11:51 p.m., Albany County Area, hit and run

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

• 6:51 p.m., Albany County Area, accident

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

• 1:22 a.m., 1400 block of Renshaw St., emergency

• 3:38 a.m., 1100 block of N. McCue St., emergency

• 4:09 a.m., 1700 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary

• 9:12 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Spring Creek Dr., accident

• 9:27 a.m., intersection of W. Curtis St. and McCue St., accident

• 11:01 a.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., trespassing

• 1:20 p.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., hit and run

• 1:58 p.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., theft

• 2:11 p.m., 1400 block of N. 4th St., accident

• 3:41 p.m., Albany County Area, wildlife

• 4:40 p.m., 100 block of N. 5th St., vandalism

• 5:54 p.m., intersection of N. 11th St. and E. Gibbon St., animal bite

• 6:37 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 8 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 8:08 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., possible possession of controlled substance

• 11:30 p.m., 200 block of N. 2nd St., animal bite

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

• 12:50 a.m., 2100 block of Harrison St., possible domestic disturbance

• 1:16 a.m., 600 block of N. 13th St., emergency

• 1:59 a.m., intersection of Wister Dr. and E. Grand ave., accident

• 8:23 a.m., 2200 block of Wyoming Ave., emergency

• 10:44 a.m., 1400 block of E. Kearney St., hit and run

• 11:30 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., disturbance/harassment-threats

• 12:20 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 4:18 p.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Bradley St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle

• 4:49 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance

• 4:50 p.m., 2000 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., theft

• 6:28 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., possible domestic disturbance

• 9:40 p.m., 2400 block of Jackson St., possible impaired driving

• 11:29 p.m., 1000 block of E. Curtis St., possible impaired driving

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

• 1:01 a.m., 200 block of S. 2nd St., disorderly conduct

• 11:45 a.m., 800 block of E. Mitchell St., animal bite

• 12:31 p.m., intersection of E. Mitchell St. and N. 15th St., accident

• 12:46 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., accident

• 7:24 p.m., 300 block of N. Cedar St., emergency

• 9:03 p.m., 4200 block of Foothills St., possible domestic disturbance

