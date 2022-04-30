Boomerang-on the record

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:

MONDAY, APRIL 25

• 2:33 a.m., intersection of S. 20th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving

• 10 p.m., Albany County Area, possible impaired driving

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

• 9:57 a.m., 500 block of E. Ivinson Ave., accident

• 10:44 a.m., Albany County Area, emergency

• 5:58 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible possession of controlled substance

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

• 1:39 a.m., 200 block of N. Grant St., possible possession of controlled substance

• 7:05 p.m., Interstate 80, accident

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

• 12:46 p.m., 5800 block of South View Rd., animal bite

• 2:03 p.m., 1700 block of Wyoming Highway 230, theft

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

MONDAY, APRIL 25

• 2:33 a.m., intersection of S. 20th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving

• 6:54 a.m., 1900 block of E. Harney St., accident

• 7:32 a.m., Albany County Area, emergency

• 9:50 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Harney St., traffic hazard

• 10:03 a.m., 800 block of S. 5th St., wildlife

• 12:31 p.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

• 2:07 p.m., 700 block of E. Harney St., possible domestic disturbance

• 3:34 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., disturbance/harassment-threats

• 4:06 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 4:16 p.m., 3900 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

• 6:06 p.m., 2100 block of Harrison St., theft

• 7:43 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., animal bite

• 8:14 p.m., 2100 block of Binford St., disturbance/harassment-threats

• 9:12 p.m., 900 block of E. Russell St., report of death

• 11:42 p.m., 800 block of E. Curtis St., extortion

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

• 7:52 a.m., 200 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., traffic hazard

• 7:56 a.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and E. Harney St., accident

• 9:57 a.m., 500 block of E. Ivinson Ave., accident

• 10:48 a.m., 500 block of E. Ivinson Ave., hit and run

• 5:28 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Gibbon St., wildlife

• 5:32 p.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run

• 5:54 p.m., 2400 Armory Rd., vandalism

• 5:58 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible possession of controlled substance

• 6:13 p.m., 2500 block of E. Park Ave., wildlife

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

• 2:01 p.m., 2500 block of E. Park Ave., wildlife

• 4:06 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 4:48 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., vandalism

• 5:56 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., traffic hazard

• 7:07 p.m., 1000 block of N. 3rd St., vandalism

• 7:15 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

• 10:14 a.m., 900 block of S. 2nd St., emergency

• 10:31 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., emergency

• 11:12 a.m., 1800 block of Monroe St., fighting

• 1:02 p.m., 3500 block of Grays Gable Rd., emergency

• 1:20 p.m., 100 N. 7th St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle

• 3:13 p.m., 1100 block of S. 3rd St., shoplifting

• 4:17 p.m., 200 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., traffic hazard

• 6:22 p.m., 800 block of S. 5th St., theft

• 7:09 p.m., 1600 block of Jefferson St., attempted burglary

• 7:37 p.m., 1600 block of Van Buren St., animal bite

• 8:59 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., fighting

