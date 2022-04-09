The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, APRIL 4• 10 a.m., Albany County Area, report of death
• 4:25 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, animal bite
TUESDAY, APRIL 5• 8:06 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6
• 1:12 p.m., 500 block of E. University Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 3:02 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and Soldier Springs Rd., possible impaired driving
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
• 1:55 p.m., Albany County Area, emergency
• 3:54 p.m., 700 block of Rampart Rd., emergency
• 5:47 p.m., Albany County Area, accident
• 7:20 p.m., Albany County Area, accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, APRIL 4
• 12:21 p.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Sheridan St., animal bite
• 12:58 p.m., 1300 block of E. Fetterman Dr., theft
• 1:11 p.m., 500 block of S. Grant St., emergency
• 3:42 p.m., 1800 block of Skyline Rd., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 4:06 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 4:45 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Adams St., traffic hazard
• 9:03 p.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., disturbance/harassment-threats
TUESDAY, APRIL 5
• 7:44 a.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., theft
• 8:57 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., fighting
• 9:55 a.m., 3800 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 10:59 a.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 11 a.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., possible sexual offense
• 12:03 p.m., intersection of S. 21st St. and E. Garfield St., accident
• 12:56 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 2:23 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 3:16 p.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Ord St., wildlife
• 3:52 p.m., 2000 block of Binford St., accident
• 3:58 p.m., 200 block of S. 3rd St., theft
• 4 p.m., intersection of S. 12th St. and E. Grand Ave., traffic hazard
• 5:02 p.m., 4000 block of Bobolink Ln., assault and battery
• 5:29 p.m., 1800 block of E. Steele St., vandalism
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6
• 1:18 p.m., intersection of N. 11th St. and E. Flint St., hit and run
• 1:52 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., possible child abuse
• 7:29 p.m., 1700 block of E. Palmer Dr., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 9:52 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
• 1:39 p.m., 1500 block of Whitman St., emergency
• 2:40 p.m., 200 block of N. Taylor St., theft
• 3:48 p.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., disorderly conduct
• 4:56 p.m., 1400 block of N. Cedar St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 6:07 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., burglary
• 6:32 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., possible impaired driving
• 7:33 p.m., 900 block of Boulder Dr., disturbance/harassment-threats