Boomerang-on the record

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:

TUESDAY, FEB. 15

• 10:59 a.m., 3400 block of Wyoming Highway 130, emergency

• 7:30 p.m., Rock River, possible possession of controlled substance

• 7:43 p.m., Sand Creek Road, emergency

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16

• 5:02 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., accident

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

• 11:55 a.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident

• 1:49 p.m., Wyoming Highway 34, accident

• 2:36 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

MONDAY, FEB. 14

• 12:28 a.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., emergency

• 6:33 a.m., intersection of N. 17th St. and E. Shield St., accident

• 8:28 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., accident

• 9:38 a.m., 800 block of E. Boswell Dr., theft

• 11:55 a.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run

• 1:13 p.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., hit and run

• 5:47 p.m., 1700 block of E. Fetterman Dr., emergency

• 6:47 p.m., 1200 block of S. 17th St., animal bite

• 6:51 p.m., intersection of N. 5th St. and Reynolds St., traffic hazard

TUESDAY, FEB. 15

• 9:14 a.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Sheridan St., assault and battery

• 10:46 a.m., 1600 block of N. 6th St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle

• 11:53 a.m., 1800 block of Venture Dr., accident

• 12:55 p.m., 800 block of S. 3rd St., vandalism

• 1:30 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 2:25 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Custer St., accident

• 5:27 p.m., 1500 block of Hackney Dr., emergency

• 5:39 p.m., 400 block of S. 30th St., emergency

• 7:07 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Joanna Bruner St., accident

• 7:30 p.m., Rock River, possible possession of controlled substance

• 8:54 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16

• 7:56 a.m., intersection of N. 21st St. and Reynolds St., accident

• 9:16 a.m., 800 block of S. 3rd St., theft

• 10:35 a.m., 500 block of S. 4th St., disturbance/harassment-threats

• 12:14 p.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident

• 1:57 p.m., 100 block of N. 4th St., theft

• 4:01 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 5:10 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Ivinson Ave., accident

• 6:48 p.m., 1600 block of Wyoming Ave., emergency

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

• 8:31 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

• 9:57 a.m., 800 block of S. 24th St., possible possession of controlled substance

• 10:34 a.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., accident

• 12:32 p.m., 800 block of E. Boswell Dr., theft

• 2:12 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., emergency

• 2:27 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., trespassing

• 6:01 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., trespassing

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus