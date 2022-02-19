The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
TUESDAY, FEB. 15
• 10:59 a.m., 3400 block of Wyoming Highway 130, emergency
• 7:30 p.m., Rock River, possible possession of controlled substance
• 7:43 p.m., Sand Creek Road, emergency
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16
• 5:02 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., accident
THURSDAY, FEB. 17
• 11:55 a.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
• 1:49 p.m., Wyoming Highway 34, accident
• 2:36 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, FEB. 14
• 12:28 a.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 6:33 a.m., intersection of N. 17th St. and E. Shield St., accident
• 8:28 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., accident
• 9:38 a.m., 800 block of E. Boswell Dr., theft
• 11:55 a.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 1:13 p.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., hit and run
• 5:47 p.m., 1700 block of E. Fetterman Dr., emergency
• 6:47 p.m., 1200 block of S. 17th St., animal bite
• 6:51 p.m., intersection of N. 5th St. and Reynolds St., traffic hazard
TUESDAY, FEB. 15
• 9:14 a.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Sheridan St., assault and battery
• 10:46 a.m., 1600 block of N. 6th St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 11:53 a.m., 1800 block of Venture Dr., accident
• 12:55 p.m., 800 block of S. 3rd St., vandalism
• 1:30 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 2:25 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Custer St., accident
• 5:27 p.m., 1500 block of Hackney Dr., emergency
• 5:39 p.m., 400 block of S. 30th St., emergency
• 7:07 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Joanna Bruner St., accident
• 8:54 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16
• 7:56 a.m., intersection of N. 21st St. and Reynolds St., accident
• 9:16 a.m., 800 block of S. 3rd St., theft
• 10:35 a.m., 500 block of S. 4th St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 12:14 p.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 1:57 p.m., 100 block of N. 4th St., theft
• 4:01 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 5:10 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Ivinson Ave., accident
• 6:48 p.m., 1600 block of Wyoming Ave., emergency
THURSDAY, FEB. 17
• 8:31 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 9:57 a.m., 800 block of S. 24th St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 10:34 a.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., accident
• 12:32 p.m., 800 block of E. Boswell Dr., theft
• 2:12 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., emergency
• 2:27 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., trespassing
• 6:01 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., trespassing