Boomerang-on the record

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:

FRIDAY, JAN. 28

• 12:03 a.m., 5500 block of South View Rd., emergency

• 2:37 p.m., 4200 block of Howe Rd., possible child abuse-neglect

• 6:53 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident

• 8:28 p.m., 4700 block of Fort Sanders Rd., possible domestic disturbance

• 11:32 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

• 7:29 a.m., Interstate 80, accident

• 5:54 p.m., Oriole Lane, theft

• 9:38 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and Soldier Springs Rd., possible possession of controlled substance

SUNDAY, JAN. 30

• 12:33 a.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and S. 1st St., possible impaired driving

• 12:45 a.m., Interstate 80, accident

• 3:04 a.m., Interstate 80, emergency

• 4:22 p.m., 2700 block of Wyoming Highway 130, theft

• 5:04 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., emergency

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

FRIDAY, JAN. 28

• 1:06 a.m., 100 block of Blackfoot St., possible impaired driving

• 4:19 a.m., 2700 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible domestic disturbance

• 5:40 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 7:21 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., accident

• 9:15 a.m., 500 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disturbance/harassment-threats

• 10:20 a.m., 500 block of General Brees Rd., possible possession of drug paraphernalia 

• 10:31 a.m., 600 block of Reynolds St., littering

• 4:36 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

• 6:53 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident

• 8:04 p.m., 1200 block of N. 3rd St., accident

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

• 12:34 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., accident

• 9:55 a.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

• 11:22 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident

• 11:50 a.m., 2100 block of E. Hancock St., hit and run

• 1:56 p.m., 200 block of E. Ord St., possible extortion

• 2:19 p.m., 200 block of N. McCue St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle

• 2:29 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 7:51 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Shield St., accident

SUNDAY, JAN. 30

• 12:33 a.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and S. 1st St., possible impaired driving

• 3:06 a.m., 300 block of S. 3rd St., possible impaired driving

• 4:57 a.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., emergency

• 5:08 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Ord St., accident

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus