On the record Feb. 2: On the record Feb 2, 2022 49 min ago The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:FRIDAY, JAN. 28• 12:03 a.m., 5500 block of South View Rd., emergency• 2:37 p.m., 4200 block of Howe Rd., possible child abuse-neglect• 6:53 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident• 8:28 p.m., 4700 block of Fort Sanders Rd., possible domestic disturbance• 11:32 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired drivingSATURDAY, JAN. 29• 7:29 a.m., Interstate 80, accident• 5:54 p.m., Oriole Lane, theft• 9:38 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and Soldier Springs Rd., possible possession of controlled substanceSUNDAY, JAN. 30• 12:33 a.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and S. 1st St., possible impaired driving• 12:45 a.m., Interstate 80, accident• 3:04 a.m., Interstate 80, emergency• 4:22 p.m., 2700 block of Wyoming Highway 130, theft• 5:04 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., emergencyThe following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:FRIDAY, JAN. 28• 1:06 a.m., 100 block of Blackfoot St., possible impaired driving• 4:19 a.m., 2700 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible domestic disturbance• 5:40 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting• 7:21 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., accident• 9:15 a.m., 500 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disturbance/harassment-threats• 10:20 a.m., 500 block of General Brees Rd., possible possession of drug paraphernalia • 10:31 a.m., 600 block of Reynolds St., littering• 4:36 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident• 6:53 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident• 8:04 p.m., 1200 block of N. 3rd St., accidentSATURDAY, JAN. 29• 12:34 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., accident• 9:55 a.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident• 11:22 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident• 11:50 a.m., 2100 block of E. Hancock St., hit and run• 1:56 p.m., 200 block of E. Ord St., possible extortion• 2:19 p.m., 200 block of N. McCue St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle• 2:29 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting• 7:51 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Shield St., accidentSUNDAY, JAN. 30• 12:33 a.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and S. 1st St., possible impaired driving• 3:06 a.m., 300 block of S. 3rd St., possible impaired driving• 4:57 a.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., emergency• 5:08 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Ord St., accident