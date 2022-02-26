The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, FEB. 21• 10:43 a.m., 4100 block of Howe Rd., identity theft
• 11:10 a.m., Thompson Street, possible domestic disturbance
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23• 8:07 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., assault and battery
• 10:48 a.m., Wyoming Highway 12, accident
THURSDAY, FEB. 24• 6:00 a.m., intersection of Vista Dr. and E. Skyline Dr., accident
• 7:17 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 8:11 a.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, emergency
• 8:10 p.m., 2400 block of Sky View Ln., emergency
• 8:32 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, FEB. 21
• 9:13 a.m., 1000 block of E. Baker St., trespassing
• 9:25 a.m., 1300 block of N. 4th St., animal bite
• 12:16 p.m., 1000 block of E. Fetterman Dr., emergency
• 4:36 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
TUESDAY, FEB. 22• 6:12 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 7:29 a.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 7:36 a.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 7:47 a.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 7:55 a.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and Reynolds St., accident
• 8:06 a.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Russell St., hit and run
• 8:44 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Sheridan St., accident
• 10:24 a.m., 3300 block of Joanna Bruner St., vandalism
• 11:24 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Hancock St., accident
• 1:06 p.m., 100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 2:01 p.m., intersection of N. 13th St. and E. Lewis St., accident
• 9:18 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23• 8:55 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 9:11 a.m., 900 block of S. 11th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:27 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Sheridan St., accident
• 10:38 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 10:41 a.m., intersection of N. 21st St. and E. Hancock St., accident
• 11:23 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident
• 11:57 a.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., theft
THURSDAY, FEB. 24• 7:57 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Harney St., hit and run
• 8:09 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., accident
• 9:01 a.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 9:42 a.m., Sybille Drive, possible child abuse
• 10:30 a.m., 800 block of Reynolds St., accident
• 10:45 a.m., 800 block of S. 23rd St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 12:22 p.m., 5100 block of Morgan Dr., hit and run
• 4:28 p.m., 300 block of S. 9th St., hit and run
• 6:51 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Bradley St., accident
• 7:16 p.m., 200 block of S. 3rd St., criminal entry/residence
• 7:56 p.m., 1200 block of N. 3rd St., emergency
• 8:32 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
• 8:52 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident
• 9:29 p.m., 2500 block of Kennedy Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:43 p.m., 4700 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency