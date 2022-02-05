The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, JAN. 31
• 10:21 a.m., Ridge Road, trespassing
• 11:09 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 11:25 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 1:04 p.m., 600 block of Wyoming Highway 230, emergency
• 2:35 p.m., 100 block of 2nd St., theft
• 4:04 p.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 7:26 p.m., U.S. Highway 30, trespassing
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
• 11:19 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., possible possession of controlled substance
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
• 2:58 a.m., Interstate 80, emergency
• 7:43 a.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., fire
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, JAN. 31
• 2:32 a.m., 1700 block of E. Fetterman Dr., emergency
• 5:48 a.m., 900 block of S. 3rd St., emergency
• 9:17 a.m., 300 block of N. 9th St., hit and run
• 10:18 a.m., 200 block of S. 2nd St., theft
• 11:21 a.m., 200 block of McCollum St., emergency
• 11:35 a.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., hit and run
• 11:51 a.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 1:06 p.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Ivinson Ave., accident
• 3:59 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident
• 4:04 p.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 4:59 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 5:18 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., accident
• 5:50 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 8:15 p.m., 2100 block of Harrison St., theft
TUESDAY, FEB. 1
• 10:01 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 10:49 a.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 12:27 p.m., intersection of Boulder Dr. and E. Garfield St., accident
• 12:43 p.m., 1300 block of N. Railroad St., theft
• 12:52 p.m., 2000 block of Nighthawk Dr., possible identity theft
• 1:48 p.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and Reynolds St., accident
• 3:04 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 4:12 p.m., 300 block of W. Flint St., theft
• 4:29 p.m., 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., hit and run
• 9:16 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., hit and run
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
• 7:20 a.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and E. Flint St., accident
• 9:47 a.m., 2400 block of N. 9th St., fire
• 10:35 a.m., 1500 block of E. Park Ave., accident
• 4:38 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 5:10 p.m., 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
• 8:16 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., possible sexual offense
• 9:35 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 9:36 a.m., 900 block of E. Lyon St., possible sexual offense
• 12:28 p.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 1:39 p.m., 200 block of S. 1st St., traffic hazard
• 2:58 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and N. Hayes St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 3:44 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., theft
• 4:43 p.m., 2000 block of Hillside Dr., accident
• 5:13 p.m., 2000 block of Binford St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:28 p.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving