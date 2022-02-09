On the record Feb. 9: On the record Feb 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:FRIDAY, FEB. 4• 8:05 p.m., 1500 block of S. 3rd St., possible possession of controlled substanceSATURDAY, FEB. 5• 5:09 p.m., 1200 block of N. 7th St., possible impaired driving• 11:34 p.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible possession of controlled substanceSUNDAY, FEB. 6• 2:38 a.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and E. Harney St., possible impaired driving• 11:41 p.m., Interstate 80, accidentThe following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:FRIDAY, FEB. 4• 3:24 a.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., theft• 9:30 a.m., 100 block of N. 3rd St., hit and run• 9:36 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. University Ave., accident• 10:47 a.m., 1400 block of N. 5th St., traffic hazard• 3:17 p.m., 300 block of Wister Dr., accident• 5:12 p.m., 500 block of S. 18th St., possible abuse of vulnerable adult• 11:36 p.m., Carrington Court, possible domestic disturbanceSATURDAY, FEB. 5• 3:22 p.m., 200 block of S. 3rd St., hit and run• 5:09 p.m., 1200 block of N. 7th St., possible impaired driving• 9:47 p.m., intersection of S. 7th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident• 11:34 p.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible possession of controlled substance• 11:40 p.m., intersection of S. 1st St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired drivingSUNDAY, FEB. 6• 12:38 a.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., possible domestic disturbance• 1:04 p.m., Joanna Bruner Street, theft• 2:44 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., accident• 6:15 p.m., 1000 block of N. 22nd St., emergency• 10:03 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., emergency Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists