Boomerang-on the record

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:

FRIDAY, FEB. 4

• 8:05 p.m., 1500 block of S. 3rd St., possible possession of controlled substance

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

• 5:09 p.m., 1200 block of N. 7th St., possible impaired driving

• 11:34 p.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible possession of controlled substance

SUNDAY, FEB. 6

• 2:38 a.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and E. Harney St., possible impaired driving

• 11:41 p.m., Interstate 80, accident

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

FRIDAY, FEB. 4

• 3:24 a.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., theft

• 9:30 a.m., 100 block of N. 3rd St., hit and run

• 9:36 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. University Ave., accident

• 10:47 a.m., 1400 block of N. 5th St., traffic hazard

• 3:17 p.m., 300 block of Wister Dr., accident

• 5:12 p.m., 500 block of S. 18th St., possible abuse of vulnerable adult

• 11:36 p.m., Carrington Court, possible domestic disturbance

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

• 3:22 p.m., 200 block of S. 3rd St., hit and run

• 5:09 p.m., 1200 block of N. 7th St., possible impaired driving

• 9:47 p.m., intersection of S. 7th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident

• 11:34 p.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible possession of controlled substance

• 11:40 p.m., intersection of S. 1st St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving

SUNDAY, FEB. 6

• 12:38 a.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., possible domestic disturbance

• 1:04 p.m., Joanna Bruner Street, theft

• 2:44 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., accident

• 6:15 p.m., 1000 block of N. 22nd St., emergency

• 10:03 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., emergency

