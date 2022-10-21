A Laramie man faces felony strangulation charges, the Laramie Police Department reports.
On Monday, Oct. 17, at about 5:58 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to 900 block of McCue St. for a report of a domestic dispute.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH expected. * WHERE...Lower elevations of Carbon and Albany Counties including Rawlins, Muddy Gap, Shirley Basin, Arlington, Elk Mountain, and Laramie. This also includes the central and southern Laramie Range and adjacent foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, and Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Glendo including the Bordeaux Interchange. * WHEN...A prolonged period of strong winds will occur between 3 AM MDT Friday and 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 426, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437... * WIND...West to northwest 25 to 35 MPH with frequent gusts greater than 50 MPH. The strongest winds are expected along and west of Interstate 25. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
A Laramie man faces felony strangulation charges, the Laramie Police Department reports.
On Monday, Oct. 17, at about 5:58 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to 900 block of McCue St. for a report of a domestic dispute.
Further investigation resulted in 41-year-old Kevin D. Morris being arrested and charged with strangulation of a household member, according to the LPD news release.
Wyoming law states a person is guilty of strangulation of a household member if intentionally and knowingly or recklessly causes or attempts to cause bodily injury to a household member by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of blood by applying pressure on the throat or neck of the household member; or blocking the nose and mouth of the household member.
Strangulation of a household member is felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years.
These charges are accusations, and the subject is considered innocent unless and until convicted in a court of law.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.