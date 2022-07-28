3rd possession nets felony for local man
A 65-year-old Laramie man is in jail after he was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, a controlled substance.
Laramie Police Department officers contacted Russell Rayda in his vehicle at about 4:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
After an investigation, Rayda was arrested on suspicion of third-degree driving under the influence and felony possession of marijuana, third offense.
Under Wyoming law, a conviction of a third or subsequent offenses of possessing a controlled substance carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and/or fines of up to $5,000, according to an LPD press release.
