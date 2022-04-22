Felony arrest Apr 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LPD arrests man for felony child abuseA 33-year-old Laramie man has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.The Laramie Police Department reports that at about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrested the man, who is not being identified to protect the identity of the victim.If found guilty, the man could face up to 10 years in prison for felony child abuse for intentionally or recklessly inflicting physical injury.No other information on the case is being release, the LPD says. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Child Abuse Felony Crime Criminal Law Police Laramie Police Department Prison Officer Arrest Victim Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists