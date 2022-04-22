Laramie Police Department logo

LPD arrests man for felony child abuse

A 33-year-old Laramie man has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

The Laramie Police Department reports that at about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrested the man, who is not being identified to protect the identity of the victim.

If found guilty, the man could face up to 10 years in prison for felony child abuse for intentionally or recklessly inflicting physical injury.

No other information on the case is being release, the LPD says.

