Woman suspected for multiple shoplifting thefts

A Laramie woman is out on bond after being arrested on suspicion of felony shoplifting, according to the Laramie Police Department.

Police responded to the 4300 block of Grand Avenue after receiving a call at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday to a report of multiple thefts happening in May and June.

As a result of an investigation, Amanda Matney, 41, was arrested for felony theft, an offense punishable by up to 10 years in imprison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

