A Laramie man faces a felony DWUI charge after his arrest Sunday, the Laramie Police Department reports.
Police were dispatched at about 6:20 a.m. to the 2400 block of Sunrise Court for a report of a domestic disturbance.
After arriving and investigating, Sean W. Costin, 33, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence, his fourth such offense, the LPD reports. He also was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
Under Wyoming law, a fourth driving while impaired conviction within 10 years is a felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
