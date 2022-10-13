Two recent and separate incidences of aggravated assault led to felony arrests, the Laramie Police Department reports.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, at about 7:42 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to a report an assault in the 1800 block of W. Curtis St. The victim reported to have been sprayed with bear spray and hit with a baton.
After further investigation, 58-year-old Michael Yeaman from Idaho was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10, and charged with aggravated assault.
Wyoming law states that a person is guilty of aggravated assault if attempting to cause, or intentionally or knowingly causes bodily injury to another with a deadly weapon.
On Monday, Oct. 10, at about 2:48 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to a report of an aggravated assault in the 1700 block of N. McCue St. The victim reported having a pistol pointed at him while at a stoplight.
As a result of the investigation, 61-year-old Robert L. Stuckert from Laramie was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Wyoming law also states a person is guilty of aggravated assault if he threatens to use a drawn deadly weapon on another unless reasonably necessary in defense of his person, property or abode or to prevent serious bodily injury to another.
Aggravated assault is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years.
These charges are accusations, and the subjects are considered innocent unless and until convicted in a court of law.
Possession of controlled substance
A woman faces felony possession of a controlled substance charges, the Laramie Police Department reports.
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, at about 8:52 a.m., LPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of General Brees Rd. for a report of a suspicious female.
Further investigation resulted in 33-year-old Erica R. White being arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Wyoming states that it is unlawful for any person knowingly or intentionally to possess a controlled substance. Any person convicted for a third or subsequent offense under this paragraph, including convictions for violations of similar laws in other jurisdictions, shall be imprisoned for a term not more than five years, fined not more than $5,000, or both.
These charges are accusations, and the subject is considered innocent unless and until convicted in a court of law.