On the record Jan 27, 2022

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:

FRIDAY, JAN. 21
• 12:44 p.m., 800 block of Downey St., possible possession of controlled substance

SATURDAY, JAN. 22
• 12:02 a.m., Silver Spur Road, emergency
• 2:06 a.m., intersection of 2nd St. and E. Russell St., possible impaired driving
• 2:25 a.m., 4000 block of E. Skyline Dr., emergency
• 3:27 a.m., 2700 block of Wyoming Highway 130, possible domestic disturbance
• 3:54 a.m., Wyoming Highway 130, possible impaired driving
• 11:46 a.m., 100 block of Hunt Rd., emergency

SUNDAY, JAN. 23
• 10:15 p.m., Dog Iron Lane, emergency

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

FRIDAY, JAN. 21
• 12:16 a.m., 3800 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 9:15 a.m., 1000 block of E. Hancock St., possible sexual offense
• 9:23 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., dead body found
• 11:26 a.m., 2500 block of N. 15th St., littering
• 1:40 p.m., 1100 block of E. Steele St., possible identity theft
• 2:57 p.m., 2400 block of Riverside Dr., accident
• 4:42 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 6:24 p.m., 2200 block of N. 10th St., emergency
• 10:34 p.m., 800 block of N. 3rd St., possible domestic disturbance

SATURDAY, JAN. 22
• 12:15 a.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Grand Ave., possible possession of controlled substance
• 12:45 a.m., 1600 N. Cedar St., possible domestic disturbance
• 12:46 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:10 a.m., 300 block of E. Lewis St., possible impaired driving
• 1:16 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disorderly conduct
• 2:06 a.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Russell St., possible impaired driving
• 10:28 a.m., 4700 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency
• 4:52 a.m., 200 block of N. Colorado Ave., emergency
• 5:25 p.m., 1600 block of Monroe St., emergency
• 7:51 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Harney St., disorderly conduct
• 9:22 p.m., 100 block of N. 9th St., hit and run

SUNDAY, JAN. 23
• 1:04 a.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:55 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Kearney St., possible impaired driving
• 3:01 a.m., 1600 block of Hackney Dr., emergency
• 7:49 a.m., intersection of S. Adams St. and Commerce Dr., accident
• 1:02 p.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., emergency
• 1:24 p.m., 3900 block of Beech St., accident
• 5:12 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., fire
• 5:42 p.m., 2800 block of E. Harney St., animal/wildlife