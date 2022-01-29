Boomerang-on the record

Albany County Detention Center

Editor’s note: The Albany County Detention Center has not provided the Boomerang with arrest records this week.

Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:

MONDAY, JAN. 24

• 8:17 a.m., 4700 block of Fort Sanders Rd., animal bite

• 9:00 a.m., Cactus Hill Lane, possible child abuse-neglect

• 3 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Asphalt Ln., accident

• 5:13 p.m., 1100 block of Huron St., fire call

• 6:31 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance

• 9:21 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., emergency

• 11:23 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, possible possession of controlled substance

TUESDAY, JAN. 25

• 6:16 p.m., 4800 block of Sherman Hill Rd., animal bite

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

• 1:45 p.m., Interstate 80, accident

• 4:02 p.m., 700 block of Welsh Lane, emergency

• 7:05 p.m., Interstate 80, accident

• 10:34 p.m., 5300 block of Bill Nye Ave., emergency

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

• 11:21 a.m., Interstate 80, accident

• 11:58 a.m., 200 block of 5th St., Rock River, possible sexual offense

• 3:26 p.m., 100 block of Blackfoot St., accident

Laramie Police Department

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

MONDAY, JAN. 24

• 1:32 a.m., 800 block of E. Hancock St., emergency

• 8:58 a.m., 300 block of S. 3rd St., identity theft

• 10:00 a.m., 800 block of N. Cedar St., traffic hazard

• 2:22 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., theft

• 3 p.m., intersection of N 30th St. and Asphalt Ln., accident

• 5:13 p.m., 1100 block of Huron St., fire

• 6:31 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance

• 6:42 p.m., 1100 block of E. Flint St., domestic disturbance/harassment-threats

• 7:14 p.m., 3900 block of Beech St., accident

• 8:18 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., emergency

• 9:08 p.m., 1700 block of Riverside Dr., possible d

omestic disturbance

TUESDAY, JAN. 25

• 12:24 a.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., fireworks

• 8:58 a.m., intersection of S. 21st St. and E. Grand Ave., accident

• 9:05 a.m., intersection of W. Clark St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., accident

• 11:17 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing

• 11:41 a.m., 600 block of S. Fillmore St., identity theft

• 12:53 p.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

• 1:18 p.m., 2500 block of E. Park Ave., computer crime

• 2:49 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Garfield St., hit and run

• 5:29 p.m., 500 block of S. Adams St., accident

• 8:45 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., theft

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

• 6:02 a.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., emergency

• 9:06 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. University Ave., accident

• 9:16 a.m., 500 block of S. Johnson St., emergency

• 11:48 a.m., 900 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disturbance/harassment-threats

• 4:03 p.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., accident

• 4:07 p.m., intersection of N. 19th St. and E. Harney St., accident

• 5:30 p.m., 600 block of S. 10th St., possible domestic disturbance

• 9:45 p.m., 1900 block of E. Sheridan St., vandalism

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

• 8:13 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident

• 8:35 a.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run

• 9:25 a.m., 1600 block of N. 4th St., shoplifting

• 10:29 a.m., 1200 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run

• 12:02 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., theft

• 2:32 p.m., 1500 block of E. Park Ave., possible domestic disturbance

• 4:52 p.m., 2300 block of N. 9th St., possible domestic disturbance

• 5:11 p.m., intersection of N. 14th St. and E. Bradley St., accident

• 5:52 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., emergency

• 8:22 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance

• 10:03 p.m., intersection of S. 11th St. and E. Garfield St., accident

