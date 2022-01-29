Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: The Albany County Detention Center has not provided the Boomerang with arrest records this week.
Albany County Sheriff’s OfficeThe following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, JAN. 24
• 8:17 a.m., 4700 block of Fort Sanders Rd., animal bite
• 9:00 a.m., Cactus Hill Lane, possible child abuse-neglect
• 3 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Asphalt Ln., accident
• 5:13 p.m., 1100 block of Huron St., fire call
• 6:31 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:21 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., emergency
• 11:23 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, possible possession of controlled substance
TUESDAY, JAN. 25
• 6:16 p.m., 4800 block of Sherman Hill Rd., animal bite
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26
• 1:45 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 4:02 p.m., 700 block of Welsh Lane, emergency
• 7:05 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 10:34 p.m., 5300 block of Bill Nye Ave., emergency
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
• 11:21 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 11:58 a.m., 200 block of 5th St., Rock River, possible sexual offense
• 3:26 p.m., 100 block of Blackfoot St., accident
Laramie Police Department
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, JAN. 24
• 1:32 a.m., 800 block of E. Hancock St., emergency
• 8:58 a.m., 300 block of S. 3rd St., identity theft
• 10:00 a.m., 800 block of N. Cedar St., traffic hazard
• 2:22 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., theft
• 3 p.m., intersection of N 30th St. and Asphalt Ln., accident
• 5:13 p.m., 1100 block of Huron St., fire
• 6:31 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:42 p.m., 1100 block of E. Flint St., domestic disturbance/harassment-threats
• 7:14 p.m., 3900 block of Beech St., accident
• 8:18 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., emergency
• 9:08 p.m., 1700 block of Riverside Dr., possible d
omestic disturbance
TUESDAY, JAN. 25
• 12:24 a.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., fireworks
• 8:58 a.m., intersection of S. 21st St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 9:05 a.m., intersection of W. Clark St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., accident
• 11:17 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing
• 11:41 a.m., 600 block of S. Fillmore St., identity theft
• 12:53 p.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 1:18 p.m., 2500 block of E. Park Ave., computer crime
• 2:49 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Garfield St., hit and run
• 5:29 p.m., 500 block of S. Adams St., accident
• 8:45 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., theft
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26
• 6:02 a.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., emergency
• 9:06 a.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. University Ave., accident
• 9:16 a.m., 500 block of S. Johnson St., emergency
• 11:48 a.m., 900 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 4:03 p.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 4:07 p.m., intersection of N. 19th St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 5:30 p.m., 600 block of S. 10th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:45 p.m., 1900 block of E. Sheridan St., vandalism
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
• 8:13 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident
• 8:35 a.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 9:25 a.m., 1600 block of N. 4th St., shoplifting
• 10:29 a.m., 1200 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 12:02 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., theft
• 2:32 p.m., 1500 block of E. Park Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:52 p.m., 2300 block of N. 9th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:11 p.m., intersection of N. 14th St. and E. Bradley St., accident
• 5:52 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 8:22 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:03 p.m., intersection of S. 11th St. and E. Garfield St., accident