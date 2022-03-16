Boomerang-on the record

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

12:20 a.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident

2:28 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, emergency

3:14 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident

4:45 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident

11:10 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, accident

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

12:05 a.m., U.S. Highway 30, possible possession of controlled substance

2:30 p.m., Interstate 80, accident

2:57 p.m., 400 E. Ivinson Ave., emergency

9:06 p.m., 100 block of N. Fillmore St., possible domestic disturbance

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

3:33 a.m., 2300 block of Lincoln Hwy., possible sexual offense/assault

6:54 a.m., Interstate 80, accident

10:22 a.m., Roger Canyon Road, possible domestic disturbance

12:36 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency

2:30 p.m., Stampede Drive, trespassing

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

12:40 a.m., 500 block of E. Harney St., possible domestic disturbance

3:37 a.m., 1100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

9:19 a.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

10:22 a.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Willett Dr., accident

10:53 a.m., 1200 block of E. Russell St., theft

11:27 a.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., theft

3:04 p.m., 1700 block of E. Fetterman Dr., attempted burglary

4:16 p.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., possible domestic disturbance

6:06 p.m., intersection of Bluebird Ln. and Bill Nye Ave., traffic hazard

6:36 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., trespassing

10:22 p.m., 1900 block of E. Hancock St., emergency

11:10 p.m., 300 block of Wyoming Highway 230, accident

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

1:47 a.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving

2:11 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Sanders Sr., possible impaired driving

6:52 a.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and Reynolds St., accident

2:06 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., emergency

2:09 p.m., 1700 block of E. Fetterman Dr., possible domestic disturbance

4:44 p.m., 1300 block of N. 3rd St., emergency

7:15 p.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and Vista Dr., accident

9:06 p.m., 100 block of N. Fillmore St., possible domestic disturbance

9:21 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., possible child abuse

10:43 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., assault and battery

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

12:41 a.m., 300 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance

1:01 p.m., 600 block of N. 13th St., possible domestic disturbance

4:24 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance

5:54 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance

6:19 p.m., 600 block of S. Spruce St., trespassing

8:01 p.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Sully St., accident

9:21 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance

