The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
• 12:20 a.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
• 2:28 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, emergency
• 3:14 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
• 4:45 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
• 11:10 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, accident
SATURDAY, MARCH 12
• 12:05 a.m., U.S. Highway 30, possible possession of controlled substance
• 2:30 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 2:57 p.m., 400 E. Ivinson Ave., emergency
• 9:06 p.m., 100 block of N. Fillmore St., possible domestic disturbance
SUNDAY, MARCH 13
• 3:33 a.m., 2300 block of Lincoln Hwy., possible sexual offense/assault
• 6:54 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 10:22 a.m., Roger Canyon Road, possible domestic disturbance
• 12:36 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency
• 2:30 p.m., Stampede Drive, trespassing
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
• 12:40 a.m., 500 block of E. Harney St., possible domestic disturbance
• 3:37 a.m., 1100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 9:19 a.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 10:22 a.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Willett Dr., accident
• 10:53 a.m., 1200 block of E. Russell St., theft
• 11:27 a.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., theft
• 3:04 p.m., 1700 block of E. Fetterman Dr., attempted burglary
• 4:16 p.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:06 p.m., intersection of Bluebird Ln. and Bill Nye Ave., traffic hazard
• 6:36 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., trespassing
• 10:22 p.m., 1900 block of E. Hancock St., emergency
• 11:10 p.m., 300 block of Wyoming Highway 230, accident
SATURDAY, MARCH 12
• 1:47 a.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving
• 2:11 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Sanders Sr., possible impaired driving
• 6:52 a.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and Reynolds St., accident
• 2:06 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., emergency
• 2:09 p.m., 1700 block of E. Fetterman Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:44 p.m., 1300 block of N. 3rd St., emergency
• 7:15 p.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and Vista Dr., accident
• 9:06 p.m., 100 block of N. Fillmore St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:21 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., possible child abuse
• 10:43 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., assault and battery
SUNDAY, MARCH 13
• 12:41 a.m., 300 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 1:01 p.m., 600 block of N. 13th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 4:24 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:54 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:19 p.m., 600 block of S. Spruce St., trespassing
• 8:01 p.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Sully St., accident
• 9:21 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance