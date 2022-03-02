Boomerang-on the record

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:

FRIDAY, FEB. 25• 1:01 a.m., intersection of S. 26th St. and E. Garfield St., possible impaired driving

• 7:36 a.m., 2900 block of Fort Sanders Rd., emergency

• 10:01 a.m., 2700 block of Wyoming Highway 130, theft

• 4:41 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, animal bite

• 4:41 p.m., 4600 block of Bobolink Ln., animal bite

• 10:52 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., assault and battery

SATURDAY, FEB. 26• 7:14 a.m., Interstate 80, accident

• 9:23 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., assault and battery

• 12:27 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., fight

• 8:29 p.m., 200 block of Grant St., possible possession of controlled substance

• 11:50 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance

SUNDAY, FEB. 27• 6:35 p.m., Interstate 80, accident

• 9:18 p.m., Interstate 80, accident

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

FRIDAY, FEB. 25• 7:38 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., possible possession of controlled substance

• 8:29 a.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident

• 9:02 a.m., 1300 block of N. 19th St., possible domestic disturbance

• 3:05 p.m., 1200 block of E. Baker St., traffic hazard

• 4:28 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. University Ave., accident

• 6:23 p.m., 200 block of S. 3rd St., hit and run

• 7:13 p.m., 300 block of N. Buchanan St., possible domestic disturbance

• 8:22 p.m., intersection of Venture Dr. and S. Colorado Ave., hit and run

• 8:46 p.m., 700 block of E. Clark St., emergency

• 11:22 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Shield St., possible impaired driving

SATURDAY, FEB. 26• 2:06 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct

• 5:34 a.m., 2100 block of Thornburgh Dr., possible domestic disturbance

• 7:16 a.m., 1300 block of N. 6th St., emergency

• 12:27 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., fight

• 12:59 p.m., 800 block of N. 5th St., criminal entry

• 3:51 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., criminal entry

• 4:45 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 6:13 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 7:49 p.m., 500 block of S. Adams St., possible domestic disturbance

• 9:48 p.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving

• 9:57 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting

• 10:33 p.m., 100 block of Fremont St., possible domestic disturbance

• 11:50 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance

SUNDAY, FEB. 27• 1:36 a.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving

• 2:29 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., fight

• 3:49 a.m., 1600 block of Jefferson St., possible domestic disturbance

• 6:51 a.m., 300 block of N. 6th St., computer crime

• 11:33 a.m., 200 block of E. Garfield St., theft

• 3:53 p.m., 800 block of S. 15th St., fireworks

• 5:51 p.m., 500 block of Beaufort St., emergency

• 7:49 p.m., 800 block of N. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance

