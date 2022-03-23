The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
• 11:27 a.m., 800 block of Hermosa Rd., animal bite
• 7:42 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, fire
SUNDAY, MARCH 20
• 3:03 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, MARCH 18
• 2:19 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:02 p.m., 2400 block of Jackson St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 10:57 p.m., 200 block of S. 2nd St., emergency
• 5:20 a.m., 2800 block of Leslie Ct., emergency
• 6:53 p.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 8:41 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., emergency
• 9:16 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving
• 11:24 p.m., 1800 block of Geronimo Way, emergency
• 7:38 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident
• 11:36 a.m., 1500 block of E. Kearney St., accident
