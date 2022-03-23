Boomerang-on the record

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

• 11:27 a.m., 800 block of Hermosa Rd., animal bite

• 7:42 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, fire

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

• 3:03 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

• 2:19 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance

• 5:02 p.m., 2400 block of Jackson St., disturbance/harassment-threats

• 10:57 p.m., 200 block of S. 2nd St., emergency

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

• 5:20 a.m., 2800 block of Leslie Ct., emergency

• 6:53 p.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

• 8:41 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., emergency

• 9:16 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving

• 11:24 p.m., 1800 block of Geronimo Way, emergency

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

• 7:38 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident

• 11:36 a.m., 1500 block of E. Kearney St., accident

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus