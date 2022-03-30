Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
• Ethan Scriven, 22, Laramie, was arrested for possible driving under the influence, speeding
• Kevin Muela Solis, 24, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance
To request an update on charge/arrest disposition, email news@boomerang.com and include documentation of the update.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
• 12:51 a.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving
• 1 p.m., 200 block of S. Fillmore St., possible possession of controlled substance
• 3:01 p.m., Roger Canyon Rd., accident
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
• 8:52 a.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 11:22 p.m., intersection of N. Cedar St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., assault and battery
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
• 8:21 p.m., 4000 block of Bobolink Ln., possible domestic disturbance
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
• 9:14 a.m., 1500 block of N. 6th St., possible identity theft
• 9:28 a.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., trespassing
• 11:19 a.m., 800 block of E. Boswell Dr., trespassing
• 11:42 a.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., wildlife
• 11:44 a.m., 1600 block of E. Palmer Dr., theft
• 10:54 p.m., 2100 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., disturbance/harassment-threats
SATURDAY, MARCH 26
• 12:56 a.m., 100 block of S. 2nd St., false ID
• 2:42 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driving
• 2:45 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., theft
• 3:19 a.m., 1500 block of Boswell Ct., emergency
• 6:25 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible child abuse
• 7:44 p.m., 2000 block of Harrison St., emergency
• 11:22 p.m., intersection of N. Cedar St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., assault and battery
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
• 1:08 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., assault and battery
• 1:13 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and McConnell St., possible impaired driving
• 10:04 a.m., 1700 block of E. Fetterman Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:06 a.m., 1900 block of E. Sheridan St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 7:15 p.m., 2100 block of E. Rainbow Ave., possible child abuse
• 8:18 p.m., 1600 block of E. Palmer Dr., possible child abuse
• 8:21 p.m., 4000 block of Bobolink Ln., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:47 p.m., 1200 block of W. Baker St., accident