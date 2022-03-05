The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, FEB. 28
• 3:48 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 4:26 p.m., 4600 block of Bobolink Ln., hit and run
• 5:08 p.m., 6000 block of Chaparral Dr., emergency
• 8:53 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
TUESDAY, MARCH 1
• 7:39 a.m., 200 block of Gilmore Gulch Rd., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:39 a.m., 6000 block of Chaparral Dr., emergency
• 8:17 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
THURSDAY, MARCH 3
• 10:37 a.m., Albany County area, emergency
• 5:57 p.m., 2200 block of E. Spring Creek Dr., emergency
• 8:20 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, FEB. 28
• 7:09 a.m., 700 block of E. University Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:11 a.m., 3900 block of Beech St., possible domestic disturbance
• 9:49 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., theft
• 10:34 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., vandalism
• 12:15 p.m., 1100 block of E. Palmer Dr., hit and run
• 12:44 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 2:23 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 4:50 p.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., accident
• 5:20 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 6:40 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 7:25 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible domestic disturbance
TUESDAY, MARCH 1
• 7:57 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Russell St., accident
• 9:02 a.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., emergency
• 10:31 a.m., 500 block of E. Shield St., animal bite
• 11:11 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 11:49 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., accident
• 12:21 p.m., 1200 block of N. 19th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:09 p.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., accident
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2
• 11:01 a.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., assault and battery
• 11:29 a.m., 300 block of N. Buchanan St., theft
• 4:58 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., emergency
• 5:39 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 5:55 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 8:26 p.m., 100 block of W. Bradley St., theft/unauthorized use of vehicle
THURSDAY, MARCH 3
• 5:35 a.m., 1700 block of E. Fetterman Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:57 a.m., 800 block of S. 5th St., vandalism
• 10:44 a.m., 900 block of Boulder Dr., hit and run
• 12:29 p.m., 4000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 2:23 p.m., 900 block of N. 5th St., assault and battery
• 2:39 p.m., 900 block of E. Sheridan St., emergency
• 4:07 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., emergency
• 5:09 p.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct
• 5:46 p.m., 2600 block of Riverside Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:49 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:01 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance