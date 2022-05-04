Boomerang-on the record

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

12:16 a.m., Albany County Area, possible domestic disturbance

3:42 p.m., Interstate 80, accident

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

2:34 a.m., 1700 block of Harrison St., possible impaired driving

4:02 p.m., Albany County Area, theft/unauthorized use of vehicle

6:36 p.m., Albany County Area, accident

9:17 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, fire

SUNDAY, MAY 1

6:16 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and Beaufort St., accident

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

12:37 a.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency

11:53 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Colorado Ave., wildlife

4:04 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

4:06 p.m., 1900 block of E. Custer St., possible domestic disturbance

5:15 p.m., 1700 block of E. Symons St., animal bite

5:20 p.m., 800 block of E. Sheridan St., vandalism

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

12:21 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Harney St., possible impaired driving

12:40 a.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., trespassing

2:42 a.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and Willett Dr., possible impaired driving

3:43 a.m., 200 block of N. 6th St., disorderly conduct

5:56 a.m., 1800 block of Monroe St., fighting

10:24 a.m., 1300 block of Grafton St., hit and run

1:09 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Gibbon St., accident

2:08 p.m., 1700 block of E. Custer St., burglary

3:30 p.m., 1300 block of N. 4th St., littering

6:15 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Sheridan St., possible impaired driving

7:18 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., hit and run

8:24 p.m., intersection of E. Spring Creek Dr. and E. Park Ave., possible possession of controlled substance

8:50 p.m., 2300 block of Harrison St., possible domestic disturbance

SUNDAY, MAY 1

6:45 a.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., possible domestic disturbance

9:08 a.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., emergency

9:19 a.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., emergency

11:31 a.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Lyon St., animal bite

12:54 p.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., accident

8:54 p.m., 200 block of S. Buchanan St., possible domestic disturbance

