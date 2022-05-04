On the record May 4: On the record May 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:FRIDAY, APRIL 29• 12:16 a.m., Albany County Area, possible domestic disturbance• 3:42 p.m., Interstate 80, accidentSATURDAY, APRIL 30• 2:34 a.m., 1700 block of Harrison St., possible impaired driving• 4:02 p.m., Albany County Area, theft/unauthorized use of vehicle• 6:36 p.m., Albany County Area, accident• 9:17 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, fireSUNDAY, MAY 1• 6:16 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and Beaufort St., accidentThe following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:FRIDAY, APRIL 29• 12:37 a.m., 2300 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency• 11:53 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Colorado Ave., wildlife• 4:04 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident• 4:06 p.m., 1900 block of E. Custer St., possible domestic disturbance• 5:15 p.m., 1700 block of E. Symons St., animal bite• 5:20 p.m., 800 block of E. Sheridan St., vandalismSATURDAY, APRIL 30• 12:21 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Harney St., possible impaired driving• 12:40 a.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., trespassing• 2:42 a.m., intersection of N. 15th St. and Willett Dr., possible impaired driving• 3:43 a.m., 200 block of N. 6th St., disorderly conduct• 5:56 a.m., 1800 block of Monroe St., fighting• 10:24 a.m., 1300 block of Grafton St., hit and run• 1:09 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Gibbon St., accident• 2:08 p.m., 1700 block of E. Custer St., burglary• 3:30 p.m., 1300 block of N. 4th St., littering• 6:15 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Sheridan St., possible impaired driving• 7:18 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., hit and run• 8:24 p.m., intersection of E. Spring Creek Dr. and E. Park Ave., possible possession of controlled substance• 8:50 p.m., 2300 block of Harrison St., possible domestic disturbanceSUNDAY, MAY 1• 6:45 a.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., possible domestic disturbance• 9:08 a.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., emergency• 9:19 a.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., emergency• 11:31 a.m., intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Lyon St., animal bite• 12:54 p.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., accident• 8:54 p.m., 200 block of S. Buchanan St., possible domestic disturbance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists