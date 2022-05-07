Boomerang-on the record

The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:

MONDAY, MAY 2

• 1:50 p.m., Albany County Area, trespassing

TUESDAY, MAY 3

• 7:15 p.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident

• 10:17 p.m., intersection of S. Colorado Ave. and Franklin St., possible possession of controlled substance

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

• 4:21 a.m., Albany County Area, emergency

• 5:08 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, accident

THURSDAY, MAY 5

• 2:56 p.m., Interstate 80, accident

• 7:55 p.m., Albany County Area, possible possession of controlled substance

• 5:08 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, accident

• 8:29 p.m., 4700 block of Bluebird Ln, accident

The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:

MONDAY, MAY 2

• 8:05 a.m., 200 block of S. Colorado Ave., animal bite

• 10:42 a.m., 1200 block of W. Lyon St., computer crime

• 11:24 a.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., trespassing

• 12:12 p.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., trespassing

• 2:26 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., hit and run

• 3:20 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., assault and battery

• 4:09 p.m., 1700 block of Apache Dr., animal bite

TUESDAY, MAY 3

• 12:13 a.m., 300 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance

• 8:25 a.m., 300 block of Corthell Rd., emergency

• 11:36 a.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

• 12:02 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Canby St., accident

• 3:33 p.m., 1500 block of Madison St., vandalism

• 3:52 p.m., 500 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving

• 5:35 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., theft

• 7:15 p.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident

• 8:10 p.m., intersection of N. 23rd St. and Nighthawk Dr., possible impaired driving

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

• 1:08 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., disturbance/harassment-threats

• 2:57 p.m., 900 block of N. 9th St., wildlife

• 4:51 p.m., 4000 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run

• 6:25 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., animal bite

• 7:29 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism

THURSDAY, MAY 5

• 9:12 a.m., 700 block of W. Garfield St., vandalism

• 10:15 a.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., hit and run

• 11:10 a.m., 500 block of General Brees Rd., trespassing

• 12:38 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., trespassing

• 12:39 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., theft

• 12:55 p.m., intersection of S. 21st St. and E. Garfield St., accident

• 1 p.m., 400 block of W. Garfield St., trespassing

• 1:30 p.m., 100 block of N. Johnson St., report of death

• 1:35 p.m., 2000 block of Harrison St., possible sexual offense

• 2:31 p.m., 4200 block of Shoshone Dr., theft

• 3:07 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and Willett Dr., accident

• 3:27 p.m., intersection of N. 14th St. and E. Harney St., assault and battery

• 5:32 p.m., 2100 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., burglary

• 5:43 p.m., 100 block of E. Grand Ave., liquor violation

• 5:44 p.m., 200 block of N. 7th St., accidental weapons discharge

• 5:51 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident

• 6:14 p.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., liquor violation

• 8:47 p.m., 800 block of S. 26th St., animal bite

• 9:04 p.m., 200 block of S. Adams St., liquor violation

• 10:57 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus