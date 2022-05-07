The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, MAY 2
• 1:50 p.m., Albany County Area, trespassing
TUESDAY, MAY 3
• 7:15 p.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 10:17 p.m., intersection of S. Colorado Ave. and Franklin St., possible possession of controlled substance
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4
• 4:21 a.m., Albany County Area, emergency
• 5:08 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, accident
THURSDAY, MAY 5
• 2:56 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
• 7:55 p.m., Albany County Area, possible possession of controlled substance
• 8:29 p.m., 4700 block of Bluebird Ln, accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, MAY 2
• 8:05 a.m., 200 block of S. Colorado Ave., animal bite
• 10:42 a.m., 1200 block of W. Lyon St., computer crime
• 11:24 a.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., trespassing
• 12:12 p.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., trespassing
• 2:26 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., hit and run
• 3:20 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., assault and battery
• 4:09 p.m., 1700 block of Apache Dr., animal bite
TUESDAY, MAY 3
• 12:13 a.m., 300 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 8:25 a.m., 300 block of Corthell Rd., emergency
• 11:36 a.m., 2900 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 12:02 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Canby St., accident
• 3:33 p.m., 1500 block of Madison St., vandalism
• 3:52 p.m., 500 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driving
• 5:35 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., theft
• 7:15 p.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 8:10 p.m., intersection of N. 23rd St. and Nighthawk Dr., possible impaired driving
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4
• 1:08 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 2:57 p.m., 900 block of N. 9th St., wildlife
• 4:51 p.m., 4000 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 6:25 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., animal bite
• 7:29 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism
THURSDAY, MAY 5
• 9:12 a.m., 700 block of W. Garfield St., vandalism
• 10:15 a.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., hit and run
• 11:10 a.m., 500 block of General Brees Rd., trespassing
• 12:38 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., trespassing
• 12:39 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., theft
• 12:55 p.m., intersection of S. 21st St. and E. Garfield St., accident
• 1 p.m., 400 block of W. Garfield St., trespassing
• 1:30 p.m., 100 block of N. Johnson St., report of death
• 1:35 p.m., 2000 block of Harrison St., possible sexual offense
• 2:31 p.m., 4200 block of Shoshone Dr., theft
• 3:07 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and Willett Dr., accident
• 3:27 p.m., intersection of N. 14th St. and E. Harney St., assault and battery
• 5:32 p.m., 2100 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., burglary
• 5:43 p.m., 100 block of E. Grand Ave., liquor violation
• 5:44 p.m., 200 block of N. 7th St., accidental weapons discharge
• 5:51 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 6:14 p.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., liquor violation
• 8:47 p.m., 800 block of S. 26th St., animal bite
• 9:04 p.m., 200 block of S. Adams St., liquor violation
• 10:57 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting